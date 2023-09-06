Federal, Local, State Law Enforcement Arrest Local Woman In NEK Drug Raid

BURLINGTON — An Orleans County woman, who is on state probation and also on furlough from a prison, has been arrested on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, according to authorities.
Britny Parris, 34, of Barton, is named in a federal criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in U.S. District Court and unsealed on Wednesday.
She was arrested at her home at 194 West Street in Barton during an early morning raid Wednesday by the ATF, along with the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont State Police, Newport City Police and air support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Some of her drug sales happened when Parris was on furlough from prison and also on probation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said in court. Parris may face enhanced federal penalties, if convicted, because she has past felony convictions in state court for unrelated sales of heroin and depressant/stimulant drugs, he wrote.
Among those also being sought is Marvin “T.J.” Byrd Jr., 28, of Hartford, Conn. for the same federal charge of conspiring to sell and possess controlled substances, including fentanyl, with intent to distribute them in Vermont, records show.
The raid was sparked in part by an extensive Vermont Drug Task Force investigation starting in March into trafficking of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Orleans County area, according to ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth in court papers.
He said the drug task force made multiple purchases between April and late August and the single-story light-colored ranch-style home in Barton was seen as a hub for the distribution business.
Investigation showed Parris was hosting Byrd, another second person known as “Money” and other people at her Barton residence, where they stored and distributed drugs, Vieth said. Parris has no known lawful employment in recent years, a prosecutor noted.
Parris, also known as Britny Wells, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon. She was wearing a Department of Corrections electronic monitoring bracelet on her ankle.
Parris told the court she wanted to go home, but Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed with the government that she was both a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Lasher said a supervisor for Vermont Probation and Parole in Newport told him Wednesday morning that if Parris was released from federal court that the state would take her into custody for violating her furlough and probation rules. He said Parris also has a record of failure to appear in court.
Lasher, in his detention motion, warned the court that Parris has out-of-state contacts through her drug-trafficking connections, suggesting she would be able to flee Vermont and continue her conduct elsewhere.
She has misdemeanor convictions for multiple retail thefts in 2023, he said. She also has convictions for driving while intoxicated and child cruelty (two counts), Lasher said. Department for Children and Families have taken away her children, the magistrate was told.
Defense lawyer Mark Oettinger said Parris is virtually a life-long resident of Orleans County and had enrolled in recent days in a drug rehab clinic to seek treatment in Newport. Her husband also is in treatment, he said.
Oettinger said he would like to come back to court with a possible release plan once it can be developed.
The Vermont Drug Task Force made four drug buys at three residences in Orleans County in March and April, and Byrd was involved in the sales directly or indirectly, the ATF said. The investigation took off from there, with multiple sales continuing through the summer, the ATF reported.
One of Byrd’s confederates reported that on April 2, he was assaulted and had his life threatened with a gun, records show. The victim told Vermont State Police that Byrd punched him in the face and then pulled a handgun from his waistband and threatened to shoot him, records show.
The victim maintained Byrd said he would make him disappear and he would never be found, Vieth wrote.
State police attempted to stop Byrd that day, but his vehicle was able to elude law enforcement. The state troopers eventually terminated the pursuit.
More drug sales were reported the week of April 30, Byrd directly the buyer to the Parris residence to obtain 48 baggies of fentanyl, police said. The sales continued with another 50 baggies the week of June 4, the ATF said.
As the drug sales continued into August, an informant reported that Parris had provided the current price for fentanyl and indicated it was “fire” — street slang for a strong batch of a particular drug, Vieth said.
He wrote Byrd is well known to law enforcement in the Hartford, Conn. area. Since 2015 Byrd has two convictions for illegal possession of a firearm, one violation of probation and has pending drug-related charges from a December 2019 incident, court records note.
“Byrd appears to have been found guilty of an offense entitled ‘Registration of person convicted of offense committed with a deadly weapon’ in Hartford (Conn.) District Court,” Vieth wrote about a July 21, 2020 entry on his criminal record.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow, who was part of the early morning raid, said she appreciated the team effort by federal, state, county and local agencies to ensure drug trafficking can be disrupted.
She said it is important to continue to hold “those who bring violence and drugs into our community accountable. We are not going to stand for this,” Harlow said.
“We all recognize these investigations take time and with continued support from our community members we will continue the fight. We all want our families and children to feel and be safe in their community,” she said.
