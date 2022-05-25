Federal Prosecutors: Accused Danville Murder-For-Hire Kidnapper Would ‘Likely Kill’ Witnesses If Released

The alleged kidnapper and killer of Danville resident Greg Davis has finally arrived in Vermont and federal prosecutors say he is way too dangerous to be released because he might kill witnesses in the case or flee the county.
Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans at 12:22 p.m. today.
Banks was indicted in early April on a federal kidnapping charge in connection with the shooting death of Davis, 49, on the side of the road in Barnet on Jan. 6, 2018. Banks remained out-of-state in the custody of U.S. Marshals until today.
Vermont U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest has already filed a motion for detention in U.S. District Court to keep Banks behind bars pending trial.
“Someone who would kill for money would likely kill or improperly influence a witness or otherwise seek to influence the course of a trial that would result in his life in prison,” wrote Kerest in his motion. “The defendant is charged with kidnapping and the complaint alleges that the defendant killed the victim…The defendant has no strong connections in Vermont or anywhere else in the United States. The defendant has a history of living ‘off the grid.’ He has no close family and no regular employment. He owns property in Colorado, but it is mortgaged and worth little. The defendant has no reason to stay in the United States. The defendant’s prior actions also demonstrate a serious risk to the safety of potential witnesses.”
The government’s motion also describes evidence collected during searches of Banks’ residences in Colorado and Wyoming.
“The evidence is strong,” wrote Kerest. “The complaint affidavit outlines strong evidence that the defendant killed someone he did not know for money. Searches conducted at his Colorado residence and his temporary quarters in Wyoming resulted in the seizure of firearms, including a 9 mm handgun and a ghost gun.”
The arrival of Banks in Vermont comes on the same day that other federal indictments were unsealed charging two other men in connection with the killing of Davis.
Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were indicted by a grand jury on May 19 for allegedly conspiring together and with others to kill Davis.
Both suspects are now facing felony “racketeering - murder” charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
While Banks is not charged with Davis’s murder, the government has alleged that Banks murdered Davis.
Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nevada has also been indicted on a felony kidnapping charge in connection with the murder of Davis. Ethridge is alleged to have communicated with Banks before and after the kidnapping and murder.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Van de Graaf and Jonathan A. Ophardt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.