Federal Prosecutors Ask Judge To Detain Alleged Danville Murder-For-Hire Accomplice

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The alleged contract killer accused of the kidnapping and murder of a Danville man has still not arrived in Vermont despite the order of a federal judge in Wyoming.
But his alleged accomplice is scheduled for a detention hearing in Burlington next week and federal prosecutors have made it clear they want to keep him behind bars.
Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Las Vegas, Nev., is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington at 3:30 p.m. on Monday for a detention hearing before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
U.S. District Court
“The Court should detain the defendant because there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant and the safety of the community,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Van de Graaf and Jonathan A. Ophardt in their motion for detention. “The conduct alleged in the indictment relates to a kidnapping where the kidnapper killed the victim. The offense is a crime of violence involving a firearm. The evidence is strong.”
Ethridge, who has already been indicted by a grand jury, arrived in Vermont last week and has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping charge. He faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
Ethridge is accused of conspiring with Colorado resident Jerry Banks to kidnap Greg Davis, 49, from his home on Hawkins Road in Danville on Jan. 6, 2018.
“On January 7, 2018, Banks called Ethridge to inform him that Davis had been successfully kidnapped and murdered,” reads the indictment against Ethridge.
According to court documents, Banks lured Davis out of his home by posing as a fake U.S. Marshal. Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
Banks was arrested at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming as a suspect in the alleged murder-for-hire.
Wyoming Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin then ordered Banks transferred to Vermont in the custody of U.S. Marshals to face a federal kidnapping charge. But according to records from the Vermont Department of Corrections on Friday, there is no indication Banks has arrived in Vermont.
Ethridge is currently being held in pre-trial detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
