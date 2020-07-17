The sentencing of a St. Johnsbury couple accused of selling cocaine near an elementary school and daycare center last year have been postponed in U.S. District in Burlington.
Jerry Lee Watts, 62, and his wife Chakeshia “Big Mama” Watts, 40, were both taken into custody after agents from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided their home at 96 Cherry Street, Apt. 3, in November of 2019.
U.S. District Court
According to court documents, Jerry Lee Watts entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on March 10 in which he entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of narcotics sale - knowingly maintaining a premises for distribution of cocaine and cocaine base.
The terms of the plea deal are not public but Jerry Lee Watts is now scheduled for sentencing in U.S. District Court in Burlington at 10:00 a.m. December 29, 2020 before Judge Christina Reiss. His sentencing had been scheduled for June 29 but it was re-scheduled for December by the court.
Chakeshia Watts, who also reached a plea agreement in April on the same charge, has also had her sentencing rescheduled - from June 30 to Sept. 29 at 10:00 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Burlington before Judge Christina Reiss.
According to court documents, Chakeshia Watts and Jerry Lee Watts used their home they shared with a young child to use and sell cocaine and also allowed others to use illegal drugs there. According to court documents, federal agents entered the apartment and found plastic bags containing suspected “controlled substances” in the apartment and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the bathroom, the kitchen and a crack pipe in a child’s bedroom.
