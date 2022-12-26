Federal Spending Bill Funds Several Local Projects

Funding for several North Country economic, rural development, clean energy and infrastructure projects is poised to be released by the federal government.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed $1.7 trillion federal spending bill, also called omnibus legislation, which was passed and approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and then signed into law.
Included is a total of $111.36 million in the fiscal year 2023 government funding for 105 New Hampshire projects, including those in the towns of Whitefield, Bethlehem, and Littleton.
$1.4 million has been set aside for the town of Whitefield to upgrade its iron water main with a new high-density polyethylene water main.
The new main will allow for safe travel by pedestrians and motorists and correct a failed drainage system.
Whitefield has been advancing town water upgrades for several years.
The arrival of the money comes at a good time.
“It’s something we had been hoping for,” Whitefield Selectman John Tholl said Thursday evening. “We are fortunate to get it. It’s going to help us to save a lot of taxpayer money in the long run. Some of that pipe has been there for pretty close to 100 years and it needs to be replaced. Over the years, we’ve had a number of water breaks.”
To encourage more visitors to Bethlehem and provide more recreation for that town’s residents, $80,000 has been set aside for the construction of the Bethlehem Terrain Park.
The money will be used to design a skate park and resurface the area at the intersection of Main Street/Route 302 and Agassiz Street/Route 142 to make a safe and smooth surface. Additional project components include fixed concrete elements in the terrain.
Included in the legislation’s rural development funding is $300,000 to complete the construction at the Riverfront Commons in Littleton, creating a park that will include open green space, walking paths and trail connections, lighting for safety, and parking improvements aimed at supporting both the commons area and local businesses.
In clean energy funding, $51,000 has been set aside for a solar panel array at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem.
The panels are expected to offset the theater’s electricity costs significantly, give it more financial resources, and allow it to extend its season and programming.
In a statement, U.S. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, “Congressionally directed spending is an important, bipartisan process that helps ensure local projects aren’t overlooked and levels the playing field for smaller states like New Hampshire to get their fair share of federal resources. This year, I was proud to secure Congressionally directed spending awards for crucial projects throughout the state that address needs ranging from supporting our health care infrastructure to academic scholarships for students to public works infrastructure.”
The bill passed on Friday funds federal government agences through September 2023.
