Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., Wednesday neared the finish line on the federal government’s $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that contains funding that will send millions of dollars to the Northeast Kingdom and North Country.
Members of Vermont’s and New Hampshire’s Congressional delegations announced the recipients of the targeted funding called Congressionally Directed Funding Requests included in the final federal bill.
The money is for specific projects and organizations beyond money that reaches the region through the typical federal spending through its various agencies, departments, and programs.
Local recipients and amounts are varied, ranging from $112,500 for the North Country Council’s “Housing Ready” program in Littleton to help develop low- and moderate-income housing and deliver related assistance to the North Country requested by Rep. Annie Kuster to $3 million for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to assist with an emergency room expansion that will provide psychiatric bed capacity requested by Sen. Patrick Leahy.
As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee Leahy helped restore the practice and usher in new rules for these funding requests, sometimes referred to as earmarks.
“As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I made sure that Vermonters have had a center seat at the table. From providing resources to grow ‘made in Vermont’ ideas like the farm to school program, to supporting our rural village and downtown spaces, and everything in between, this bill reflects Vermont priorities and ideas and values,” said Leahy. “I am proud to have worked with community leaders in our Green Mountain State to include these projects and proposals in this comprehensive Appropriations bill.”
Each member of Congress was permitted to submit the spending requests that were then considered for inclusion in the various spending bills that make up the federal omnibus package. Besides Leahy and Kuster, Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vt. Rep. Peter Welch made requests. N.H. Sen. Maggie Hassan opted not to participate in the process. According to Roll Call, a Hassan spokesperson said she was waiting to see whether safeguards introduced in the process were effective.
“I’m thrilled by the inclusion of these projects, which address a variety of needs in our community, from local infrastructure to economic development, research, assistance for law enforcement and more,” said Shaheen, who also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Some of the projects and funding requests have been previously reported and specifically highlighted by the Congressional members, like the nearly $2.5 million request made by Welch for Fairbanks Museum’s Science Annex in St. Johnsbury.
“Over the years, I have spoken with thousands of Vermonters, and heard their excellent ideas about how to best use federal funds to help our state,” Sanders said. “Through this congressional appropriations process, I had the privilege of working closely with Vermonters to secure funding that will help strengthen our communities.”
Many of the requests are for statewide programs that provide services within the NEK and NoCo, while other projects are specifically targeted within the region.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester was thrilled with the news that the appropriation for the hospital was nearing final approval.
“It’s a game-changer for us,” said Tester. The $3 million will help expand the emergency department with a 4-room suite specifically for patients experiencing a mental health crisis. “We have a crisis today in how we care for people experiencing mental health issues,” said Tester.
Tester complimented Leahy’s staff for helping the hospital through its application and confessed he had nearly forgotten about their inclusion in this appropriation process until word began spreading about the final bill’s expected approval. Tester said that while this project could stand on its own and break ground this calendar year, it is part of a larger vision and proposal the hospital will be unveiling in the weeks ahead for even more expansion and renovation projects at the hospital.
The Caledonian-Record will report in greater detail on the NVRH proposals and other projects funded through this process in the future.
The funding requests for the region include:
Groton - $200,000 - Funding will support the replacement of a wastewater system critical to municipal buildings that house the local food shelf and town offices. (Leahy)
Jeudevine Memorial Library - $600,000 - Funding for renovation and expansion of the historic building in Hardwick. (Leahy)
Lamoille Valley Rail Trail - $543,000 - To finish the connection between the LVRT and downtown St. Johnsbury. (Leahy & Sanders.
Catamount Film and Arts - $108,000 - Upgrades to air quality equipment and infrastructure needs in the St. Johnsbury arts center. (Leahy)
Rutland West Neighborhood Housing Services - $500,000 - Funding to support the HEAT Squad program in the Northeast Kingdom, connecting households with home energy audits, contractor referrals, and affordable financing. (Leahy & Sanders)
Hardwick Yellow Barn - $925,000 - Funding for the “Yellow Barn” project, a new, town-owned multiple-purpose business accelerator. (Leahy)
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital - $3 million - To increase capacity for emergency mental health beds. (Leahy)
Northern Counties Health Care - $200,000 - To provide health services within NEK schools including dental programs, mental health and substance abuse treatment and referrals, and care coordination through the existing mobile dental unit. (Sanders)
North Country Supervisory Union - $458,000 - To help establish the Family Center within NCSU to serve as a hub for resources and coordinated services for the district’s 2,700 students to improve student success. (Sanders)
Little River’s Health Care - $1,334,000 - To help build a dental clinic in Wells River. (Sanders)
Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium - $2,465,176 - To help build the museum’s Science Annex addition in St. Johnsbury. (Welch)
Derby Park Project - $517,750 - To construct three tennis/pickleball courts and one basketball court, replacing existing courts that have outlived their useful life, as well as walking paths, tables, benches, landscaping, and more. (Welch)
NVU-Lyndon - $253,032 - Student Persistence and Retention of Low-Income, First Generation, and Disabled Students. (Welch)
US Forest Service - $1,125,000 - Improvements on the Franconia Ridge Trail in the White Mountains National Forest, including trail markings, water bars, rock steps and other work. (Shaheen)
Northern New England Perinatal Quality Improvement - $192,000 - Pilot project to bring together Dartmouth-Hitchcock physicians and experts to provide simulation training for rural emergency room and EMS personnel and enhance telemedicine capabilities to improve care for newborns. (Shaheen)
Ammonoosuc Community Health Services - $500,000 - To renovate the 2nd floor of the organization’s space in Whitefield, N.H., which will allow for increased access to Substance Use Disorder, behavioral health, nutrition and patient navigational services. (Shaheen)
AHEAD - $970,000 - Support for a project to create up to 150 affordable housing units by funding land acquisition for a 77-acre site and preliminary infrastructure work. (Shaheen)
Northumberland - $200,000 - To help construct a new public safety building. (Shaheen)
North Country Council - $112,500 - The “Housing Ready” Program in Littleton to develop housing options for low- and moderate-income households and deliver targeted technical assistance to communities in the North Country. (Kuster)
