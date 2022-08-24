Federal, State, Local Authorities Arrest Man In Hardwick Raid For Alleged Jan. 6 Involvement
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the January 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but lied about their actions, a police watchdog said in a report released Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

RUTLAND — A Florida man, arrested by federal, state and local authorities in Hardwick during an early morning raid Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C., has been told he must surrender to authorities in the nation’s capital.

Brian M. Preller, 32, of Mount Dora, Florida, appeared for a short hearing in U.S. District Court in Rutland before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on late Wednesday afternoon.

