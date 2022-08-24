Federal, State, Local Authorities Arrest Man In Hardwick Raid For Alleged Jan. 6 Involvement

RUTLAND — A Florida man, arrested by federal, state and local authorities in Hardwick during an early morning raid Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C., has been told he must surrender to authorities in the nation’s capital.
Brian M. Preller, 32, of Mount Dora, Florida, appeared for a short hearing in U.S. District Court in Rutland before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on late Wednesday afternoon.
Crawford agreed to release Preller on strict conditions that he shows up for federal court in Washington, D.C.
He will have a hearing on Aug. 30 in Washington, D.C., but may attend by Zoom.
The plan was for Preller to return to an Airbnb after leaving federal court. He walked out of the courthouse on West Street after the hearing and got into a vehicle driven by a woman that attended the hearing.
Several guns were found at the Airbnb, authorities say. Crawford told Preller he could not possess any firearms while on release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles did not object to the defendant’s release.
Preller waived his right to an identity hearing in Vermont. He also waived his right to a probable cause hearing in Vermont, but indicated he might seek one in Washington, D.C.
Preller is charged in a three-count criminal complaint in Washington, D.C., with civil disorder on Jan. 6, 2021, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to federal court records filed in Vermont.
The FBI also arrested three people in the Middle District of Florida and one in the Western District of Kentucky as part of simultaneous raids based on the same criminal complaint on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
Court records also show Preller told a friend during the summer of 2021 that he was building an army so he “can overthrow the federal government.”
Preller rented a car in Leesburg, Florida, from Jan. 5-8, 2021, to get to Washington, D.C., for the rally, court papers show. He was part of 40 other members of a self-identified group known as the “B Squad,” records indicate.
Special Tactical Units, better known as SWAT teams, from the FBI and Vermont State Police, along with Hardwick Police Department were part of the early morning raiding party at a West Hill Road residence, officials said.
It was not immediately known why Preller was in Vermont, or how long he had been here. The few people authorized to speak publicly about the case offered little during the day.
Court records note Preller messaged a male acquaintance in June 2021 to say he was “building an army of 3% patriots that I’m the commanding officer.”
The following month when a male acquaintance asked Preller what he was up to, he responded that he was working at a “Gunshop” and “continuing to build my 3% army, so I can overthrow the federal government,” court records show.
A 40-page FBI affidavit outlines some of the conduct by Preller leading up to the riot and some behavior at the U.S. Capitol. It also shows color images that are reportedly of Preller at the scene.
FBI Special Agent Clarke Burns said Preller wore tactical vest armor that indicated “B Squad” on the back. He also wore a blue shirt with the words “Waterboarding Instructor,” Burns wrote in his Aug. 16 complaint. Preller also had on jeans, black gloves, a black belt, a black neck gaiter or turtleneck under his shirt, Burns said.
Preller also wore large goggles with a green helmet with the word “Monster” in white on the back, the affidavit said. He also had a green tactical vest with a chemical irritant spray attached to the front, Burns wrote.
Images show Preller with a long, black walking stick.
Preller is one of five people charged in the criminal complaint, but names of four co-defendants are blacked out in the court file in Burlington. They are part of a group called “Guardians for Freedom,” court records show.
Burns said a flier was sent on Dec. 24, 2020, to the B Squad distribution list “Calling All Patriots” to head to Washington, D.C., on behalf of The Guardians of Freedom 3 Percenters on Jan. 6, 2021.
An unnamed B Leader is pictured from a Jan. 3, 2021, video showing some “defensive tools” he suggested others bring to Washington, including an expandable metal baton, a walking cane and a folding knife, Burns wrote.
The leader noted that the “reason things could get a little bit violent is because you have socialist, leftist, Marxist, communist agitators like Black Lives Matter and Antifa …. ”
Preller and his group were seen trying to gain entry along the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol and also at The Tunnel, according to Burns, who is assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force in the FBI Office in Washington, D.C.
The FBI obtained a picture from April 9, 2021, showing Preller on a bed, underneath an American flag and holding what appears to be the walking stick he had in Washington on Jan. 6, Burns wrote.
He sent that image to a female acquaintance in December 2021 with the note, “Washington DC January 6th (…) I was one of the ones in the capital.”
His visit to Washington, D.C., may have cost him his marriage, according to court records. In a message to another woman, Preller said his divorce was being finalized and, “Yeah that tends to happen when the FBI shows up at your door.”
When asked, “What dumb sh— did you do now,” Preller responded, “January 6, 2021 (…) Yeah … lol fun ride (…) Still got the shield.” Burns said he believes the shield refers to the riot shield one of Preller’s colleagues picked up on the Lower West Terrace.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather in Washington, D.C., signed the arrest warrant for Preller on Aug. 16 based on the criminal complaint and FBI affidavit, records show.
The Office of Michael Desautels, the chief federal defender for Vermont, has been assigned to represent Preller.
The FBI in Albany, New York, which was supposed to take the lead on media statements about the bureau-led raid, did not respond for most of the day and eventually said Washington, D.C., would handle the media inquiries.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest in Burlington referred questions about the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., where nobody responded to phone messages.
In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800)-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov
Rutland Herald Staff Writer Keith Whitcomb contributed to this report.
