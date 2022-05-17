Federal Stimulus Funding Leads To Proposed Grafton County Budget Decrease

In an era of inflation and rising fuel prices, the Grafton County Commission is proposing a fiscal year 2023 budget with a decrease of nearly 1 percent, a reduction that owes to the use of federal stimulus funding received by the county.
The three-member commission is recommending an overall budget of $48,285,502 which is a decrease of .93 percent, or $454,709, from the fiscal year 2022.
The amount to be raised by taxes is $26,929,492, reflecting a decrease of .16 percent, or $42,574, from the fiscal year 2022.
In their budget summary, the commissioners said Grafton County received $17,459,032 in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding, and the final rule from the U.S. Treasury allows counties to use up to $10 million as a standard allowance for revenue loss for the provision of general government services.
Grafton County has chosen to adopt the standard allowance.
“The ARPA funds are definitely making a difference,” Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, said Monday. “We made a decision to use ARPA money to offset nursing home lost revenue and provide some relief to the taxpayers. The people have been through much with inflation, and the last thing they need is their taxes increased.”
Without ARPA funds, the three-member commission, in their summary, said the fiscal year 2023 budget would have increased because of a nearly $1 million shortfall.
“Due to revenues for fiscal year 2023 being down by $792,135 and the extraordinary inflation and increase in fuel prices that we are currently experiencing, the commissioners are recommending that $1,903,472 in general government services spending for FY 2023 be taken from ARPA funding,” wrote the commissioners. “Without this funding, the FY 2023 budget would be $50,188,974 and would show a 2.97 percent increase in expenditures and the amount to be raised by taxes would be $28,832,964 with an increase of 6.90 percent.”
The budget, said the commissioners, presented many challenges, among them a new wage chart for 2023 that comes out of a comprehensive wage study that showed the county was below market by nearly 3 percent.
The commissioners have previously mentioned difficulties in retaining and recruiting county employees, with acute staffing shortages at the House of Corrections and Grafton County Nursing Home.
Wages were raised based on step increases.
The cost of implementing the new wage chart was $750,000, they said.
“The commissioners believe that this is a positive step in bringing all positions to market level and it increases the starting pay for the positions, which have seen the highest turnover rate and which the county is having the hardest time recruiting for,” they said. “Staffing is extremely challenging and the commissioners along with Human Resources and the department heads have been working hard to identify ways to help recruit and retain employees.”
Three new positions are included for the fiscal year 2023, including a recruitment and retention specialist in human resources, a full-time dispatcher, and a full-time maintenance assistant.
Another budget increase was the county cap paid to the state for long-term care expenses, a mandatory payment that for Grafton County equates to an increase of $340,671.
The commissioners also cited as a challenge an overall revenue decrease for the fiscal year 2023, with the greatest decreases in the registry of deeds and nursing home.
There is an $806,653 reduction in nursing home revenue that was initially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now continuing to be driven by staffing issues and increased governmental regulations, they said.
The nursing home census is below 100 and at the moment has to remain at the current level because there isn’t enough staff, said Lauer.
The decision was made to reduce the census rather than provide less than adequate care, though that lower census equates to reduced nursing home revenues, she said.
“There’s a nationwide nursing shortage and we are feeling the effects as well,” said Lauer. “All we can hope is our nursing home gets back to full census. It’s a tough situation right now …. Using $800,000 in ARPA funding to offset the lost revenue makes sense.”
A public budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 25 at the Grafton County Administration Building in North Haverhill.
In June, the budget will be reviewed by the Grafton County Executive Committee, which will make its own recommendations and possible changes.
The 2023 fiscal year budget is scheduled to take effect July 1.
