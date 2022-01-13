Federal Stimulus Funding Pays For Ventilators For Ambulances In Littleton

LITTLETON — As local towns determine how they will spend their federal COVID-19 stimulus money disbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, one community is using some of its funding to make both a short-term and a long-term public health purchase.
On Monday, Littleton selectmen voted to use the money to purchase two ventilators to be outfitted in the town’s two ambulances, with cost and installation and a half-decade of maintenance and service funded by ARPA, at no cost to Littleton taxpayers.
The $34,155.83 investment will help out in the short term, as the pandemic continues and cases remain high in Littleton, and in the future for calls to those patients with chronic conditions and respiratory conditions needing transport to the hospital.
Making the request during Monday’s board meeting was Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen.
“Part of the ARPA funds that we received can go toward the direct care and treatment of COVID patients and response to the pandemic,” he said. “Recently, over the last couple of months, with the increase in the amount of COVID cases we’ve had in town we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of patients that we’re treating and transporting. With COVID, it’s obviously a respiratory illness and these ventilators offer support.”
The use of the new ventilators, however, goes beyond COVID patients, said McQuillen.
“It can be for heart attack victims, COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], heart failure patients, and other respiratory illness, like asthma,” he said. “We’re hoping to be able to purchase two ventilators, one for each ambulance, to assist with the care of patients that are critically ill with respiratory illness. The ARPA money will pay for the entire upfit for us and there’s no cost to the town for that.”
The ventilator company, Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass., will cover preventative maintenance for the next four years, and actually for five years, with the first year being the purchase year, said McQuillen.
“They will come in to service the machines and put the diagnostic tools and make any repairs that are needed,” he said. “That is at no cost to us.”
The town is fortunate that it can use the ARPA money and have the cost and installation come at no expense to local taxpayers, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Because the ventilators are in hot demand and a lot of people are in need of them, the two slated for Littleton might not reach the town for another 30 to 60 days, with the hope that it’s closer to 30, McQuillen said Thursday.
LFR sees a number of patients with COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, and the ventilators will be a big benefit, he said.
“They are easy to use and we will have training that comes with this and they will come in and train our personnel,” said McQuillen.
