Feds Announce Hundreds Of Millions For Broadband Buildout
NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute testifies before the US Senate Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy in Washington, D.C. in May.

Local and state officials welcomed the news that a huge influx of additional federal infrastructure dollars was coming to Vermont and New Hampshire for broadband buildout.

On Monday, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Vermont had been allocated $228.9 million, and New Hampshire had been allocated $196.6 million from its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

