Feds Announce Hundreds Of Millions For Broadband Buildout

Local and state officials welcomed the news that a huge influx of additional federal infrastructure dollars was coming to Vermont and New Hampshire for broadband buildout.
On Monday, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Vermont had been allocated $228.9 million, and New Hampshire had been allocated $196.6 million from its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.
The money will help connect over 33,600 thousand homes and businesses in Vermont and roughly the same number in New Hampshire, according to information released with the announcements.
The funding was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is intended to ensure everyone can access reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service.
The New Hampshire Congressional Delegation highlighted the announcement.
“This is the largest broadband grant program from the historic bipartisan infrastructure law that will be a game-changer for communities in New Hampshire, especially in the more rural parts of our state. Getting people online and connected will impact their quality of life, affecting everything from access to health care appointments, business transactions, remote education programs and much more,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who wrote the broadband provisions that created the BEAD program and is Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Commerce.
She explained that Christa Shute, Executive Director of NEK Broadband, was optimistic and encouraged by Vermont’s allocation, which is partly based on the number of un- and under-served homes.
While this latest batch of federal funding will go a long way to helping connect Vermonters, Shute said some questions remain about how quickly and how much of the funding will reach the Communication Union District she runs.
Shute said in Vermont’s case, the allocation would first come to the state and then be distributed by the Vermont Community Broadband Board. She said the VCBB was gathering information and would eventually write rules and create a grant process to distribute the funds. Some of the federal rules around these particular funds may create a few hurdles for CUDs to tap into it easily, said Shute, noting the requirements for a non-federal match of 25%, a 25% letter of credit, and a provision that the funds go to the entities that can connect addresses for the least amount of money. That may favor incumbent providers instead of CUDs, which are trying to build entire fiber networks from the ground up.
Nevertheless, Shute was hopeful that as the process took shape that NEK Broadband could put together a competitive application.
Meanwhile, NEK Broadband, which recently celebrated the award of a different federal grant award via the USDA, is continuing its ambitious buildout. Shute said labor shortages of line splicers continued to be a hurdle but a number of addresses in the Waterford area were going to be coming online soon and construction continues in other areas of the district, which covers the entirety of the NEK and Wolcott.
