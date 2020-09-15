BURLINGTON — Two St. Johnsbury residents – including one due to begin a prison term next week — are jailed after 3,265 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl were found in their car, the Vermont Drug Task Force said Tuesday.

Jessica L. Speed, 29, and her boyfriend, Cody W. Sanders, 30, also had 53 grams of crack cocaine in a t-shirt that was duct-taped into the engine compartment of their car as they returned from out-of-state, the task force said. The violation happened while Speed was out on bail in Massachusetts for multiple offenses from last October, court records indicated.

