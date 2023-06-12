Feds Bust $636,000 Grandparent Scam

William T. Comfort. (Contributed photo)

BURLINGTON — A Los Angeles area man pleaded guilty in federal court in Vermont on Monday to being part of a scam that took at least $636,000 from unsuspecting grandparents that thought they were bailing out their grandchild from legal problems.

William T. Comfort, 28, admitted to two felony charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Vermont and other states between April 2022 and June 2022.

