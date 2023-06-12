Feds Bust $636,000 Grandparent Scam

BURLINGTON — A Los Angeles area man pleaded guilty in federal court in Vermont on Monday to being part of a scam that took at least $636,000 from unsuspecting grandparents that thought they were bailing out their grandchild from legal problems.
William T. Comfort, 28, admitted to two felony charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Vermont and other states between April 2022 and June 2022.
Under the plea agreement, Comfort agreed to pay restitution to the victims of his crimes in an amount to be determined by the court, but not less than $636,000, Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said.
Homeland Security Investigations in Vermont determined fraud cases were committed throughout the United States as part of the conspiracy. At least 15 victims have been identified in Vermont.
The two federal charges are vaguely worded and make no mention of the grandparent scam, which has become a major crime nationwide and internationally.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathanael Burris explained Monday the conspirators would set up shop for a week or so in a state and start working the phones seeking elderly victims. A person, pretending to be a lawyer or some other legal official, would call to report their grandchild was in legal problems.
The caller explained that between $7,000 and $30,000 was needed to bail out the grandchild. A person posing as a bail bondsman would work with the grandparent to collect the money, Burris said.
The caller also would explain that there was “a gag order” in the court case and the grandparent should say nothing to anybody or their grandchild would face additional consequences, Burris said.
Comfort posed as a bail bondsman in some cases. He would get 10 percent of what money he collected, Burris said.
News reports show that Comfort was arrested for fraud charges in Colonie, N.Y., near Albany, N.Y., a year ago.
An elderly Colonie, N.Y. reported a scam in progress on June 22, 2022, police said. A phone caller had claimed to be a lawyer and reported the granddaughter needed bail money. The caller put a woman on the phone that pretended to be the grandchild, police said.
The suspects, according to police, requested bail money and said that they would be sending a courier to retrieve it.
The elderly woman called Colonie Police, who was at her apartment when a courier, later identified as Comfort of Maywood, Calif., arrived for the bail money, officials said.
Police said Comfort was a suspect in a similar scam in the Capital Region of Albany.
Records show that comfort also had an arrest warrant for a similar scam in the Wausau, Wisconsin, area between May 6 and May 11, 2022. Court documents in Wisconsin indicated Comfort posed as both a lawyer and a bail bondsman, according to news reports. Comfort also was facing charges in two other Wisconsin counties, news accounts noted.
The Wausau Pilot and Review reported police in Wisconsin used GPS on Comfort’s rented car to track about a dozen towns that he had visited. The newspaper said California criminal records showed Comfort has a burglary arrest in 2017.
Judge Sessions agreed to allow Comfort to remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont pending sentencing. Sessions ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office and set a date for Oct. 16.
Each crime carries up to a 20-year prison sentence. The money laundering count also has a fine of up to $500,000, while the conspiracy charge also has a fine up to $250,000, Sessions explained.
