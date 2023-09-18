Feds Charge Colebrook Doctor, Town Health Officer With Illegally Distributing Opioids

Robert G. Soucy Jr. (Contributed photo)

A Colebrook doctor and health officer for two Coos towns has been indicted in federal court on charges of illegally distributing opioids and benzodiazepines outside of the usual course of professional practice and without a valid medical purpose and after surrendering his medical license and settling allegations of misconduct in 2017.

Robert G. Soucy Jr., 70, of Columbia, a practitioner of osteopathic medicine who was arrested and arraigned in federal court on Friday, was indicted on 12 counts of distribution of controlled substances.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments