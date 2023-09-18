Feds Charge Colebrook Doctor, Town Health Officer With Illegally Distributing Opioids

A Colebrook doctor and health officer for two Coos towns has been indicted in federal court on charges of illegally distributing opioids and benzodiazepines outside of the usual course of professional practice and without a valid medical purpose and after surrendering his medical license and settling allegations of misconduct in 2017.
Robert G. Soucy Jr., 70, of Columbia, a practitioner of osteopathic medicine who was arrested and arraigned in federal court on Friday, was indicted on 12 counts of distribution of controlled substances.
As part of his practice, he had prescribed controlled substances, including opioids under his U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration registration number.
According to the indictment, the distribution of substances involved two patients and included fentanyl distributed to both patients in November 2022, hydromorphone (twice), oxycodone (twice), fentanyl (twice), lorazepam, and diazepam to Patient 1 on multiple occasions from January to March 2023, and fentanyl and methadone to Patient 2 in March 2023.
At the time, Soucy had recently surrendered his DEA registration and also did not renew his medical license, with both making him ineligible to prescribe controlled substances under federal law, representatives from the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday in a statement.
Under the Controlled Substances Act, the DEA regulates certain pharmaceutical drugs because of their propensity for abuse or dependence, their accepted medical use, and their accepted safety for use under medical supervision.
According to court documents, federal prosecutors said the discovery material in the case is “voluminous” and includes patient files, prescription drug monitoring program data, Medicare claims data and medical records.
Soucy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.
The investigation was led by the New England Prescription Opioid (NEPO) Strike Force, which aims to identify and investigate healthcare fraud schemes in the New England region and prosecute individuals involved in the illegal distribution of prescription opioids and other prescribed controlled substances.
The NEPO Strike Force primarily targets criminal conduct by physicians, pharmacists, and other medical professionals and focuses on both healthcare fraud and drug diversion offenses.
Medications obtained illicitly are dangerous as they are often not what they appear to be. They frequently contain contaminants and extremely potent substances, such as fentanyl, that greatly increase the risk of overdose and death, said U.S. Attorney’s representatives.
Soucy’s case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Ward, of the District of New Hampshire’s United States Attorney’s Office, and trial attorney Patrick J. Queenan, of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Fraud Section.
Soucy is being represented by John Newman, of Newman Law Office in Manchester.
A final pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 1.
As his case pends, Soucy’s bail conditions include surrendering his passport and a prohibition against obtaining a new passport, refraining from possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons, reporting on a regular basis as directed by his supervising officer, confirming to the probation department of his resignation from the municipal health officer positions in Columbia and Colebrook, and not engaging in healthcare or medical-related occupations, businesses, or volunteer activity.
In May 2017, Soucy, who had practiced family medicine at his own clinic in Colebrook, entered into an agreement with the New Hampshire Board of Medicine to settle allegations of professional misconduct.
According to the agreement, the board, in May 2016, received a letter from the parole officer of one of Soucy’s patients.
According the the letter, the parole officer “complained about the poor judgment” Soucy had shown in certifying the patient for medical marijuana.
The settlement agreement states that the patient has several physical conditions and “also has a complicated legal history, including serving time for selling and using marijuana.”
The board states that Soucy did not physically evaluate the patient in the eight months prior to signing off on medical marijuana forms and the patient had not undergone any recent evaluations to confirm the need.
