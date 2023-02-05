Feds Charging Border Fugitive With Drug, Gun Crimes

BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Conn. fugitive, who authorities say was found with drugs and a gun along the international border in Orleans County, is now facing federal charges in U.S. District Court in Vermont.
The U. S. Border Patrol named Alexander Marcano, 30, in a criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court for carrying a firearm while involved in trafficking drugs. He also is named in a second count for knowingly and intentionally possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute them, court records maintain.
The Border Patrol said a remote sensor activated near Bear Mountain Road in North Troy alerting officers about a half mile from the international border at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.
“This area has recently seen a significant increase in cross-border activity, including both human and narcotics smuggling events,” Veteran Border Patrol Agent James F. Loomis said in a court affidavit.
“In fact, Newport Station has observed indications of human smuggling events in this area on an almost daily basis in recent weeks, some of which resulted in interdictions and arrests,” said Loomis, who is assigned to the intelligence division.
Marcano was one of two people found in a car that was stopped when the driver was acting suspicious, court records show.
Border Patrol Agents said they found $22,891 in currency, including $14,900 in a backpack and the rest on Marcano during the traffic stop.
Loomis also reported in his affidavit that agents found 4 grams of a suspected fentanyl/cocaine mixture in Marcano’s pants, 179 grams of a suspected cocaine/methamphetamine mixture in his backpack; 59 grams of cocaine from his pants.
Marcano admitted he was an addict and used 10 grams of cocaine and fentanyl a day, Loomis said in his affidavit. Loomis was joined by investigators from the Vermont Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations to interview Marcano at the Border Patrol Station in Newport.
Marcano eventually acknowledged the pistol and backpack, including the drugs, were his property, Loomis said. Marcano initially denied he sold drugs, but ultimately admitted he did sell “a little bit,” Loomis wrote.
Marcano said he obtained the pistol by trading about a gram of fentanyl to an unidentified person in Vermont a few months earlier, court records show.
He maintained the money found by investigators were not drug proceeds, but came from the sale of a car, casino winnings and an inheritance.
The defendant, also known as Alexander Marcano-Rivera, remained at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on Sunday for lack of $50,000 bail on a state charge of being a fugitive from justice.
During the traffic stop, the Border Patrol agents learned Marcano had a pending arrest warrant for a felony assault from Hartford, Conn. Police in December, records show. Hartford Police confirmed it wanted to extradite Marcano back, Loomis said.
The case began to unfold when Loomis and a second border patrol agent signaled for a suspicious vehicle to pull over and they found two people in the car. One was the operator of the Vermont registered car and the second was identified as Marcano, who was located in the backseat directly behind the driver, officials said.
Marcano claimed he had no identification, but provided his name and date of birth, Loomis said.
Marcano told investigators a black backpack found at his feet did not belong to him and the driver also denied ownership, Loomis wrote.
When asked about the possibility of firearms in the vehicle, the driver, identified only as “J.B,” said there was a gun inside, Loomis said. He said the driver pulled out a loaded .380-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from between the center arm rest and passenger seat.
As the officers patted down Marcano, they found two plastic containers of fentanyl in his front left pocket, along with a plastic bag containing a white powder later identified as cocaine, records show.
A large amount of currency, initially estimated by Marcano at $7,000 was located in his right front pocket, Loomis said.
Loomis said a small black derringer-style pistol was found underneath the backpack. It was identified as a Cobra 9-mm pistol with both cylinders loaded, the Border Patrol said.
Further examination of the backpack uncovered multiple plastic bags containing white rocks, white powder and a pink colored powder, along with a container with white rocks, Loomis wrote. A large amount of currency also was located and a digital scale.
Marcano was turned over to Vermont State Police on the afternoon of Jan. 30 so he could be extradited to Connecticut on the unserved arrest warrant, officials said. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Newport the following day on the charge.
The driver, J.B., was released pending further investigation, Loomis said.
