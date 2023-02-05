Feds Charging Border Fugitive With Drug, Gun Crimes
Alexander Marcano

BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Conn. fugitive, who authorities say was found with drugs and a gun along the international border in Orleans County, is now facing federal charges in U.S. District Court in Vermont.

The U. S. Border Patrol named Alexander Marcano, 30, in a criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court for carrying a firearm while involved in trafficking drugs. He also is named in a second count for knowingly and intentionally possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute them, court records maintain.

