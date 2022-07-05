BURLINGTON — A Mexican, who came into the U.S. through the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, has been caught for a second time in six weeks with the unlawful smuggling of illegal immigrants into the country, officials said.
Juan Mejia-Flores, 31, of Bradenton, Fla. pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday. He is charged with “knowing and in reckless disregard for the fact” that he helped transport four people after seeing they entered the country illegally
U.S. Customs and Immigration officials have now terminated Mejia-Flores’ lawful status in America under DACA due to his run-ins with the law, records show. It had been expected to expire at the end of July until his latest arrest, officials said.
Authorities said besides being caught twice by federal agents for smuggling illegal immigrants, Mejia-Flores also was arrested on charges of burglary with domestic assault and criminal mischief on April 19, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla.
The U.S. Border Patrol said agents responded near Pelow Street in Derby Line for a report that four people on foot had failed to stop at the international border to get approval for entry at about 1 p.m. on June 26.
The four got into a white Toyota Corolla sedan operated by Mejia-Flores that was subsequently stopped by the Border Patrol near the Welcome Center on Interstate 91, records show.
The four – three women and the minor daughter of one of them — said they were citizens of Mexico and admitted they had no immigration papers to be in the U.S., Special Agent Trevor Walker of Homeland Security Investigations wrote in court papers.
The Border Patrol agents determined Mejia-Flores had been involved in a second unlawful crossing effort with seven illegal immigrants on May 14, near Burke, N.Y., records show. Burke is about 40 miles northwest of Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Mejia-Flores said two of the people in that N.Y. case were friends that he said he was going to employ at his job, the Border Patrol reported.
The cars used by Mejia-Flores in the Vermont and New York cases had been rented, court records show.
Federal officials have said smugglers often rent vehicles during smuggling operations to avoid the seizure of their own personal property.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf asked that Mejia-Flores be detained pending trial. Immigration officials have filed a detainer against Mejia-Flores because he has lost his DACA status, records show.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth did not object to detention.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle agreed to give the defense until Sept. 6 to file pre-trial motions.
If convicted, Mejia-Flores faces up to 5 years of imprisonment on the single charge in Vermont.
Claudia Santiago-Pena and her daughter Maria Vasquez-Santiago were two of the adult women. Santiago-Pena said she and her daughter were from the same town in Hidalgo as Mejia-Flores, but she had not seen him in 20 years.
Julia Mejia-Portillo and her minor child were the others in the car.
Santiago-Pena said she also knew Mejia-Portillo and the minor daughter because they were from the same hometown, but they had traveled separately to Canada.
Santiago-Pena said she and her adult daughter entered Canada through Toronto on June 22 utilizing Electronic Travel Authorization. After a night in a hotel, she and her daughter each paid a taxi driver $600 to drive them to the library in Stanstead, Que. across from Derby Line.
Mejia-Portillo also paid $600 to ride with her minor daughter in the same taxi, Walker reported.
Mejia-Portillo said Mejia-Flores secured the taxi for the four females.
Santiago-Pena said the four crossed into the United States by walking under a gate at Derby Line, officials said.
Santiago-Pena told investigators that Mejia-Flores was doing it as a favor to her and her daughter, court records note.
However Maerjia-Portillo said Majia-Flores was charging her and her minor daughter $3,000 when she got to Laredo, Texas, her final destination, the Border Patrol said.
Mejia-Flores planned to drive Santiago-Pena and her daughter, Vasquez-Santiago to Denver, Col. Walker said.
Mejia-Flores confirmed all four women smuggled into Vermont were from the same town and that he knew it would have been dangerous to try to cross into the U.S. from Mexico. He came up with a plan for the four to fly to Toronto, records show.
He said Santiago-Pena had contacted him more than a month before the smuggling attempt to ask for help to get into the United States.
Mejia-Flores flew to Vermont, rented a car, and drove to Derby Line. He knew the women were illegally entering the country, court papers show. He claimed he was not charging anybody for his service, Walker said.
Mejia-Flores said he planned to drop off his rental car in California and buy a plane ticket home to Florida, Walker reported. He said his expenses would be covered
