Feds: Suspected Drug Dealer Was At Fatal Shooting
BURLINGTON — A suspected major drug dealer from Franklin County, who officials say was present during a homicide and an attempted homicide in the town of Leicester earlier this month, will remain in federal custody on new drug charges.

Kimberly “Coons” Bouchard, 36, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday for a continuation of a detention hearing that began last week.

