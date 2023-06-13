Feds: Suspected Drug Dealer Was At Fatal Shooting

BURLINGTON — A suspected major drug dealer from Franklin County, who officials say was present during a homicide and an attempted homicide in the town of Leicester earlier this month, will remain in federal custody on new drug charges.
Kimberly “Coons” Bouchard, 36, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday for a continuation of a detention hearing that began last week.
Defense lawyer Kevin Henry said he believes there are conditions that would allow for the release of Bouchard back into the community, but he needed more time to work on a possible enrollment in a residential drug treatment program as part of any proposed plan.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle said Bouchard, who officials say has used addresses in St. Albans and Highgate, will remain in federal custody in the meantime. Doyle told Henry he was free to petition to re-open the detention hearing.
She is facing a charge of distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl — her third round of drug selling in Franklin County in 15 months, according to federal court records.
Doyle set a probable cause hearing in the drug case for Bouchard at 1 p.m. Friday, but she will lose it if a federal grand jury indicts her in the interim.
Vermont State Police arrested Bouchard as she stepped off a Vermont Translines bus in Burlington last Thursday.
Bouchard was present when Scott Lanpher, 35, of Leicester, was fatally shot at his property at 1352 U.S. 7, and his brother, Larry Lanpher, 31, was seriously wounded about 9:55 p.m. June 4, authorities said.
They acknowledge the detention motion filed in federal court last Friday was the first public disclosure that the double shooting in Addison County was drug-related.
“The investigation is still in its early stages, however law enforcement has information that the shooting occurred during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy L. Fuller said in the motion.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, according to State Police Detective Capt. Scott Dunlap on Tuesday afternoon.
The State Police Major Crimes Unit, which Dunlap heads, continues to work on finding leads in the shooting case, he said. Anybody with information is asked to call the state police. The double shooting happened about 5 miles north of the Brandon Fire Station.
Fuller said law enforcement is aware “that Bouchard was present at the shooting, that she left the scene of the homicide in a vehicle registered to her; that she later falsely reported that vehicle stolen.”
VSP is investigating a report that a black Nissan sedan was seen leaving the area.
Fuller said Bouchard purchased two tickets on a Greyhound bus on Monday for travel out of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and that she arrived back in Burlington last Thursday after getting off a Vermont Transline bus and was arrested.
The false report about the stolen car was made to Burlington Police, authorities said. The vehicle was found in Middlebury, state police said.
Now the new federal felony charge is for knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine in Franklin County based on a detective from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force. The $320 sale happened when the seller pulled up in a white Ford SUV outside the Walmart in St. Albans, records show.
The SUV was followed to the Beverage Mart on Lake Street where Bouchard and a known associate, Zaquikon Roy, got out of the car and went into the store, court records show. It said Roy is also known as “Zay” and “Charlie.”
Bouchard was jailed overnight and appeared in federal court late Friday afternoon. The government asked for a continuance until Tuesday to have arguments on the detention motion.
Bouchard is well known to state and local drug investigators, police said.
Bouchard was charged on March 7, 2022, in Franklin County with three counts of sale of cocaine for distributions a year earlier on March 28, March 29 and March 30, 2021. She was released on conditions.
Police learned in March of this year that Bouchard was still peddling drugs, including fentanyl and that she was providing housing and support to help facilitate drug traffickers, court records show. She was out on court conditions that said she was not to buy, use or possess drugs without a prescription.
She was arraigned on May 3 on five more counts of felony drug sales and three misdemeanors for violating her earlier conditions of release. The sales involved three cases of cocaine and two of fentanyl, court records show.
Judge Martin Maley refused to release her on conditions only. He imposed $5,000 bail, which she posted.
Now Bouchard is facing a drug distribution charge in federal court, which treats drug cases more seriously than state court.
Scott Lanpher’s death was attributed to gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to the autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.
Larry Lanpher Jr. was initially treated at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and then flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. He remained there for about five days.
The Crime Scene Search Team completed its processing of the Lanpher property. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and acquaintances of the victims, reviewed video and conducted a neighborhood canvass.
