Feds Swoop In To Prosecute Accused Armed Robber After Judge Tries To Spring Him As Youthful Offender

BURLINGTON — An 18-year-old man suspected in the gunpoint armed robbery of a woman in Richmond and for possessing four kinds of controlled substances has at least 15 contacts with law enforcement as a minor, according to a federal prosecutor.
Federal authorities are prosecuting Tashawn R. Ware of Brooklyn, N.Y. after a state judge expressed concern that Vermont does not have a suitable prison to hold the young man for the armed robbery because he is considered by some to be a juvenile, records show.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Gilman said in U.S. District Court that Ware needs to be detained both as a risk to flee and a danger to the community. Ware is named in the gun and drug criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Firearms.
The ATF charged Ware with possession of a firearm to further his drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine and crack cocaine. More than one pound of marijuana also was found, police said.
Ware initially faced in state court an assault and robbery with a deadly weapon charge, but Judge Alison Arms questioned where he could be detained. Deputy State’s Attorney Susan Hardin had filed a motion initially that Ware be held without bail as a danger to the community. Hardin noted the evidence of guilt was great.
Arms was told that it should not be held against the public that the state has failed to provide a proper place to detain youthful offenders in violent criminal cases.
Judge Kirstin Schoonover, after the arrest, had initially ordered Ware jailed overnight without bail pending arraignment.
The state eventually withdrew the motion to hold without bail, but prison officials in St. Albans said Ware had picked up two disciplinary reports for inappropriate behavior and for substance abuse, court records show.
Arms subsequently agreed to allow Ware to return to Brooklyn and live unmonitored with a 24-hour curfew in his mother’s home, records show. The state objected that he would be allowed out of Vermont.
The ATF and prosecutors stepped in to arrest Ware on federal charges and filed a motion to detain him as a danger to the community. As the initial federal hearing began late last week, Gilman disclosed that he had just received Ware’s juvenile criminal record from the New York City Police.
Gilman asked for a 3-day delay in the detention hearing to allow for further investigation of the juvenile record, which he said included interactions for robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle noted that the U.S. Probation Office had not included any of the juvenile record in its pre-trial services report. He agreed to the delay to allow him to have a more complete picture of the defendant’s history.
The detention hearing will resume Wednesday in federal court.
Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Puls had argued Ware should be released and he has no pending arrest warrants.
Puls did report that Ware has a bullet near his spine and he needs to be careful that it does not move. She did not say when or why Ware got shot.
The U.S. Marshals Service returned him to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Vermont has a long history of closing state facilities and not having alternative sites or programs in place. They include closing juvenile detention facilities in Vergennes and more recently in Essex. The state also converted the St. Albans Youthful Offender Center into a state prison with no alternative for young convicts.
The state also closed a state prison in Windsor, a state mental health hospital in Waterbury and the Brandon Training School without adequate resources in place.
Richmond Police said $2,300 and a cellphone were stolen during the armed robbery in the parking lot at the Richmond Mobil Station near Exit 11 on Interstate 89 at about 4 p.m. April 26.
Catrina Sherman, 34, had called her friend, Samantha Cochran, 40, of Winooski for a ride, police said.
Ware and Cochran arrived, and she got into the back seat and put her feet on a large quantity of marijuana, ATF Special Agent Sam Brown said in court papers. Ware eventually pointed a handgun to the left thigh of Sherman and demanded her money, police said. When Sherman balked at surrendering her bag, she said Ware moved the muzzle of the dark handgun to the left side of her neck, Officer Alyson Dengler wrote in a court affidavit.
Ware’s companion, Cochran, warned her friend, Sherman, that the gunman would kill her if she did not surrender her money, Dingler’s affidavit said.
A security camera captured Ware fleeing the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a dented front passenger quarter panel among its damage, Dingler said.
Winooski Police spotted the New York-registered vehicle at about 6:45 p.m. and Sgt. Michael McCormack and Officer Owen Dugan attempted to stop Ware for a traffic violation. They signaled for him to pull over, but he fled at high speed, Brown said in his affidavit.
Ware eventually pulled into the Day’s Inn on College Parkway in Colchester across from St. Michael’s College. Ware was found crouching behind a nearby car and a 9-mm handgun was located by a parked car, Brown said. Investigation revealed the gun had been stolen on June 28, 2022, from a vehicle parked on King Street in Burlington, the ATF said.
The Malibu was towed to the South Burlington Police Department impound area for safekeeping while a search warrant was obtained, Brown said. The state warrant was seeking firearms, marijuana, money and the missing cellphone, Brown said.
The investigation netted 624 bags of suspected fentanyl, along with 39 grams of the drug. Also seized were over a pound of marijuana, 56.77 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, an additional loaded firearm, and $1,183.00 in cash.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Vermont took possession of the seized drugs and will send them to its northeast lab for analysis.
