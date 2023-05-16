Feds Swoop In To Prosecute Accused Armed Robber After Judge Tries To Spring Him As Youthful Offender

Tashawn R. Ware

BURLINGTON — An 18-year-old man suspected in the gunpoint armed robbery of a woman in Richmond and for possessing four kinds of controlled substances has at least 15 contacts with law enforcement as a minor, according to a federal prosecutor.

Federal authorities are prosecuting Tashawn R. Ware of Brooklyn, N.Y. after a state judge expressed concern that Vermont does not have a suitable prison to hold the young man for the armed robbery because he is considered by some to be a juvenile, records show.

