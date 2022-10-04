Feds Up Charges On Alleged Danville Hitman

Serhat Gumrukcu (Photo Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal)

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office says Colorado resident Jerry Banks was not just a hired hitman paid to kidnap Danville resident Greg Davis.

Banks has now been charged with being part of the larger murder-for-hire conspiracy to have Davis, 49, kidnapped from his Hawkins Road home and killed on the side of the road in Barnet.

