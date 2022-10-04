Feds Up Charges On Alleged Danville Hitman

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office says Colorado resident Jerry Banks was not just a hired hitman paid to kidnap Danville resident Greg Davis.
Banks has now been charged with being part of the larger murder-for-hire conspiracy to have Davis, 49, kidnapped from his Hawkins Road home and killed on the side of the road in Barnet.
On Tuesday, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment in U.S. District Court charging Banks, 35, with taking part in the conspiracy along with alleged mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, and Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Banks, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is also facing a federal kidnapping charge for allegedly posing as a fake U.S. Marshal to take Davis from his home on January 6, 2018. Prosecutors have said in court documents that they believe Banks then killed Davis.
The charges in the superseding indictment carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf has told U.S. District Court Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford that if the three defendants go to trial, officials expect they will be tried together.
Gumrukcu In Vermont
Tuesday was also the day that Gumrukcu made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington after being transferred from a jail in Los Angeles to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on Friday.
Gumrukcu pleaded not guilty to a racketeering and murder charge for his alleged role in the death of Davis. Gumrukcu was then held by the court in federal detention based on a previous order issued by a U.S. District Court Judge in Los Angeles.
According to court records, Gumrukcu also made an oral motion at his arraignment asking the court to “unfreeze” some JP Morgan stock related to a civil lawsuit filed by Davis’s widow, Melissa Davis. The court then ordered Gumrukcu to file the request in the pending civil case.
Melissa Davis and Gumrukcu’s husband, William Anderson Wittekind, of Los Angeles, attended Tuesday’s hearing but both declined to comment.
Both Banks and Eratay have also pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors allege that Gumrukcu, who is a Turkish citizen, was involved in an oil deal with Greg Davis and that after Gumrukcu missed some payments, Davis threatened to report him to law enforcement.
Around the same time, Gumrukcu was putting together a different deal through which he obtained a significant ownership stake in Enochian Biosciences, of Los Angeles, which authorities say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
Prosecutors have said that any complaints by Davis to law enforcement could have ended the Enochian deal.
A fourth suspect in the murder of Greg Davis is Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Las Vegas.
Ethridge allegedly hired Banks to kidnap and kill Davis. Ethridge pleaded guilty over the summer in connection with the killing and attorneys are going to recommend a sentence of 27 years in prison.
