Feds Want ‘Heroin Highway’ Cash & Guns

The government wants all the guns and bullets seized from the alleged “Heroin Highway” drug operation in Stannard last year.
And there are a lot of them.
Eric N. Colson III, 23, and his co-defendant brother, Gage E. Colson, 21, are accused of selling large amounts of illegal drugs from their home at 191 Hutchins Farm Rd. in Stannard. The brothers have now been indicted by a federal grand jury on a felony charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.
U.S. District Court
Federal prosecutors have also asked the court to forfeit to the United States government any property and/or proceeds the Colson brothers allegedly gained from the operation to include cash, guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition seized by investigators during the arrest of the Colson brothers and a search of their property conducted on Sept. 10, 2021.
According to court records, the government is seeking $17,384 in cash, 2,663 rounds of ammunition and 16 firearms including three 12-gauge shotguns, eight handguns and five rifles including a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle, a Radical Firearms RF-15 multi-caliber pistol and a Derya Arms 12-gauge shotgun.
Police say they also seized digital devices and a variety of illegal drugs from the Colson brothers’ property including bags, bundles and “bricks” of suspected heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and narcotics including Suboxone and Buphrenorphine strips, Morphine Sulfate and Hydrocodone pills and other prescription medicines.
Investigators also seized various containers of marijuana, several cell phones, a SIM card, two lap-top computers, an iPad, a DVR (Digital Video Recorder) system, a money counter and body armor from the property, according to court documents.
Police said the suspected drug traffic at the Colson’s residence was so heavy at one point that neighbors referred to Hutchins Farm Road as the “Heroin Highway.”
Police also said the Colson brothers were running a “sophisticated distribution operation” at the residence that involved large quantities of illegal drugs and that they took a unique approach by operating as a kind of walk-in store with regular business hours which meant that drug buyers didn’t have to set up a special time or location to make drug transactions.
The Colsons’ residence was raided by a multi-agency police force including Vermont State Police, Vermont Drug Task Force, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Newport Police Department.
