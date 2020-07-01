Nicole St. Onge and Gale Galvin from Faith In Action work to unpack more than 10,000 pounds of food and supplies - including toilet paper and hand sanitizer - to distribute to people across the NEK in need of commodities and help. Also stopping by was Bob McCabe, president of H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Everyday. Both charitable nonprofit groups are in downtown Lyndonville and work together to assist people in need. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Feeding The Need: Faith In Action, Lyndonville
10,000 Pounds Of Commodities Ready To Be Distributed
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Collections
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of May.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.