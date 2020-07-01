Nicole St. Onge and Gale Galvin from Faith In Action work to unpack more than 10,000 pounds of food and supplies - including toilet paper and hand sanitizer - to distribute to people across the NEK in need of commodities and help. Also stopping by was Bob McCabe, president of H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Everyday. Both charitable nonprofit groups are in downtown Lyndonville and work together to assist people in need. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

