The Vermont Foodbank and Hunger Free Vermont released a statement on ways to access food for those who may experience a need during the coronavirus response.

Keeping yourself and your whole family well nourished is one important way to support your health and our whole community. In this stressful time, no one should be stressed about having enough food at home. Hunger Free Vermont wants you to know that there are a number of food resources available to help you and your neighbors—we’re all in this together!

