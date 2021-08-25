Felon Charged As Habitual Offender After Lyndon Burglary

An East Burke man has been charged as a habitual offender after being accused of breaking into the home of two Vermont Corrections Officers.
Christopher Coughlin, 41, has already pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling in Caledonia Superior Court and is currently being detained at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Caledonia Superior Court
Prosecutors with the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office have now filed a new charge of felony identity theft against Coughlin and charged him as a habitual offender - which means Coughlin could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. Coughlin pleaded not guilty on Monday to the new charge for allegedly stealing credit and debit cards from another resident in the neighborhood.
To qualify as a habitual offender, a defendant must have at least three prior felony convictions in Vermont. According to a supplemental affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces, Coughlin has prior convictions of felony grand larceny, felony drunken driving-third offense and felony aggravated assault on his criminal record.
Coughlin has been accused of entering the Lyndon home of Vermont Corrections Officers Scott Lawrence and Mariah Almy just after midnight on July 15 and attempting to steal a watch, a phone and a “fishing bag.”
But Lawrence told police he found Coughlin standing in his living room and ordered him to leave - which he did, but not before offering Lawrence drugs, according to court documents.
State police arrived at the scene to search for Coughlin. With assistance from Lawrence, Coughlin was found inside a car parked nearby. The vehicle did not belong to Coughlin.
Troopers noted that Coughlin appeared impaired and was unable to communicate. A syringe was found in his pocket.
