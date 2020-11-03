Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Bart Wilder, left, helps his friend Dennis LaBounty, right, to campaign on Election Day, Tuesday, outside the Burke town office. LaBounty was one of four candidates seeking one of the two seats to serve in the Vermont House for the Caledonia-4 District. He is a Democrat, and narrowly missed election two years ago, losing by just over 100 votes. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Patrick Seymour, incumbent Republican, and the youngest member of the Vermont House of Representatives, won a second term on Tuesday. (Courtesy Photo)
Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, is a Republican legislator won re-election to the Caledonia-4 house seat. (Courtesy Photo)
David Hammond sought election in a 4-way race to one of the two Caledonia-4 seats in the Vermont House. (Courtesy Photo)
Dennis Labounty, of Lyndonville, sought election to one of two Caledonia-4 seats in the Vermont House representing the towns of Burke, Lyndon and Sutton. (Courtesy Photo)
Bart Wilder, left, helps his friend Dennis LaBounty, right, to campaign on Election Day, Tuesday, outside the Burke town office. LaBounty was one of four candidates seeking one of the two seats to serve in the Vermont House for the Caledonia-4 District. He is a Democrat, and narrowly missed election two years ago, losing by just over 100 votes. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers, including selectman Dan Daley, in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers including Selectman Dan Daley in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. Selectman Dan Daley is seen here. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Board of Civil Authority member and former selectman Kevin Calkins has his temperature taken on Tuesday as he arrives to help with the Election by Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Election workers in Lyndon right after the polls closed Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Voters from Burke, Lyndon and Sutton had a full field of candidates from which to select their two state representatives for the Caledonia-4 Vermont House seats: on Election Day, they chose to send the two incumbent legislators, a veteran Republican and a one-term Republican and the youngest member of the Vermont House, back to Montpelier.
Incumbent veteran, Republican Marty Feltus, who sought her fifth term in the Vermont House, and one-term legislator, Republican Patrick Seymour both ran for re-election and appear to be the top picks by voters according to unofficial results reported in the towns of Burke, Lyndon and Sutton, which the Caledonia-4 House seats represent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.