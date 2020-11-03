Voters from Burke, Lyndon and Sutton had a full field of candidates from which to select their two state representatives for the Caledonia-4 Vermont House seats: on Election Day, they chose to send the two incumbent legislators, a veteran Republican and a one-term Republican and the youngest member of the Vermont House, back to Montpelier.

Incumbent veteran, Republican Marty Feltus, who sought her fifth term in the Vermont House, and one-term legislator, Republican Patrick Seymour both ran for re-election and appear to be the top picks by voters according to unofficial results reported in the towns of Burke, Lyndon and Sutton, which the Caledonia-4 House seats represent.

