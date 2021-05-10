FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. To register, contact FEMA at 844-684-6333 OR TTY at 800-462-7585, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Registration must include:

• Name of the deceased;

• The birth dates and social security numbers of both the deceased and the applicant;

• An official death certificate indicating the death was related to COVID-19.

Documentation such as a paid receipt or funeral home contract which show:

• Proof the applicant paid for the funeral expenses;

• The amount of the funeral expenses, and;

• The date funeral expenses were incurred.

There is currently no deadline to apply for funeral assistance.

