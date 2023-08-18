DANVILLE — School’s out for FEMA later today.
At 6 p.m., Caledonia County’s FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will pack up its operation in the Danville School cafeteria and relocate. Students need their lunchroom back because the new school year begins next week.
The center opened at the school on Aug. 10 and daily served people affected by the severe storms, flooding, washouts and landslides last month. Signs from Route 2 in Danville village guided people to the location. The cafeteria was full of FEMA representatives, people representing the Small Business Administration and a representative from the State of Vermont.
It served as a one-stop opportunity for someone to learn about assistance options. The recovery centers are designed to communicate available benefit sources to someone impacted by the storms, said FEMA Public Information Officer Rebecca Kelly. She said the facetime with the representatives is beneficial, especially for people who don’t want to navigate the process of seeking help online.
“It’s an important opportunity to enroll and have those one-on-one conversations about physical needs,” said Kelly.
She said since FEMA has been in Vermont in response to the federal disaster declaration, $28 million in grants toward individual needs have been allotted.
There are nine counties in Vermont where storm damage was significant enough to warrant the federal response. In the Northeast Kingdom, Caledonia and Orleans counties are among the nine. Orleans County’s Disaster Recovery Center is at the Barton Memorial Building.
In its 10-day stay at the Danville School, the Caledonia Country Disaster Recovery Center had few residents seeking help. The average number of people served was three a day.
Part of that low volume had to do with significant damage limited to just a few places in the county, but it’s also about people’s attitude of independence and self-sacrifice in the region, said Kelly.
“They feel like they might be taking (benefits) away from a neighbor that has a greater need,” she said.
Kelly said people who have experienced storm-related loss should explore their options. “They are most certainly entitled,” she said. “Economic recovery is critical to getting people back into their regular lives.”
Sept. 12 is the deadline to apply for assistance.
The FEMA grants are not income-based, said Kelly. “We don’t care if you make half a million dollars a year or $28,000 a year.”
Ryck Morales, public affairs specialist with the SBA, said the SBA is ready to assist with loans to help people gain needed funds sooner. Sometimes people don’t qualify for FEMA support or the support isn’t enough to cover the need, he said, and SBA can often help.
An SBA loan can also be a quicker funding source when people are waiting for an insurance settlement. The loans are provided with a one-year deferment before payback begins.
Morales said even though the word “Business” is the B in SBA, support is not limited to just businesses; homeowners and non-profits can also utilize the services.
As of Tuesday, the SBA had approved more than $10 million in low-interest disaster loans to help 223 businesses, homeowners and renters in Vermont with repairs and recovery.
Online SBA loan applications are available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/; apply under SBA declaration #18016.
To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.
While the center in Caledonia County is closing, it doesn’t mean that qualifying Caledonia County residents are no longer able to seek help in person. FEMA representatives will be available at the Caledonia County Fair next week, and a new Disaster Recovery Center, with both FEMA and SBA representatives, will open in the Cabot Town Hall on Monday at 1 p.m.
Anyone impacted by the storm in one of the disaster-declared counties can visit any recovery center in the state.
