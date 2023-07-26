FEMA Warns To Beware of Fraud and Scams
The Inn By The River and the area surrounding it on Route 15 and just outside the village of Hardwick was severely damaged by the flood Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Photos were taken on the morning of Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

Disasters bring out criminals looking to prey on survivors who appear to be easy targets for their scams.

Survivors should be aware that fraud and scams can occur anytime. FEMA encourages survivors to be alert and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud by scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals.

