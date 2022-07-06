Female Inmates Sue County For Alleged Sex Assaults By C.O.

Two female inmates who have accused a corrections officer of sexually assaulting them while they were housed at the Grafton County House of Corrections in 2019 have now filed civil lawsuits alleging negligence against the county commission, department of corrections, and several DOC staff.
In March, the former corrections officer, Max Fournier, 24, of East Ryegate, was indicted on charges of using his position of authority to sexually assault two female inmates at the jail in North Haverhill.
Fournier, who is being represented by defense attorney Mark Sisti, faces three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and a Class B felony count of sexual assault
According to the special felony counts, Fournier coerced “Jane Doe #1” into sexual acts in November and December 2019.
According to the Class B felony count, Fournier grabbed “Jane Doe #2” in a sexual manner and coerced her into submitting to sexual contact between July and September 2019.
Filing anonymously on May 26 and being represented by Manchester attorney Michael Craig, Jane Doe #1 submitted her civil case in Merrimack Superior Court and Jane Doe #2 filed her civil action in Coos Superior Court.
Named as defendants in each case are Fournier, the Grafton County Commission, the Grafton County Department of Corrections, DOC Superintendent Thomas Elliott, and other DOC staff named “Does 1-10, John.”
The complaint by Jane Doe #1 was sealed as of Wednesday, but the 10-page complaint by Jane Doe #2, who was housed in the county jail from June to December, was not sealed.
The seven-count lawsuit that seeks a jury trial alleges one count of negligence against the county commission and a second count of negligence against the DOC, Elliott, Fournier and John Does 1-10; one count of “negligent hiring, training and supervision and retention against the defendants, the Grafton County Commission, and the Grafton County Department of Corrections”; one count of “respondeat superior,” which holds an employer or superior liable for the acts of an employee; one count of breach of fiduciary duty against all defendants; one count of violation of civil rights against Fournier, Elliott, and Does 1-10; and one count of negligence against Fournier.
In the counts of negligence, Craig argues that the county commission owed Jane Doe #2 a duty to not expose her and others to any unreasonable risks of harm and a duty to protect them from sexual and physical assault and mental and emotional distress.
The DOC and defendants, he argues, “knew or should have known of at least some of the various forms of abuse suffered by the plaintiff, and not only failed to report this information or take other corrective actions, but actively participated in the abuse and/or concealed this information”
“The harm that the plaintiff suffered was reasonably foreseeable and preventable,” he wrote.
“Upon information and belief, multiple employees and agents of the County Defendant knew or reasonably should have known about the wrongful acts perpetrated against the plaintiff and not only failed to report this information, but also concealed this information, which resulted in the continued retention of Max Fournier as an employee or agent of the county, and where he continued his deviant behavior,” said Craig.
Craig states that as a “result of the negligence of the defendants,” Jane Doe #2 “has suffered severe emotional injuries and damages, has been and will be forced to endure great emotional pain and anguish, has been and will be deprived of the usual pleasures of her life, has been and will be occasioned with expense for medical, hospital, and therapeutic care, and has suffered other losses now and in the future, as well as loss of enjoyment of life …”
Her lawsuit seeks damages that “are within the minimum and maximum jurisdictional limits” of the superior court.
As of Wednesday, court records do not reflect if the county has legal counsel.
Julie Libby, Grafton County administrator, and Wendy Piper, chair of the Grafton County Commission, could not be reached for comment by press time Wednesday regarding the status of counsel and the county’s next step in the litigation.
The criminal case against Fournier remains pending, with few court filings since March.
To avoid a possible conflict of interest, the Grafton County attorney’s office did not take the case against Fournier.
Fournier’s criminal charges went before the grand jury at Belknap Superior Court and the case is being prosecuted by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.
A pre-trial conference for Fournier is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Fournier, who rose to the rank of a corporal who trained new officers, ended his employment with the county DOC in May 2020 while the county sheriff’s department was continuing its investigation into the allegations against him.
