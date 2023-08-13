NORTHEAST KINGDOM — A new agricultural crop is taking root in Vermont, turning fields into a Provence-like setting with lavender farms perfuming the air and offering visits as well as locally-made products.
Lavender farms in the Northeast Kingdom include a converted family dairy farm in Derby, a homestead in St. Johnsbury, where a woman raised in the Kingdom returned home a few years ago - with her Texan-born husband and their children, and a farm in Peacham that is a dream come true for its new owner.
Peacham Lavender Farm of Vermont
The Peacham Lavender Farm, a dream of its owner Cindy Camber, opened this summer, debuting with a vintage VW flower truck she and her auto-savvy husband Dan purchased and restored with an eye to Parisian-inspired flower cart pop-ups throughout the region.
“When I was a little girl, I spent late spring and early summer days helping my dad plant flowers all around our family home in Wisconsin,” Camber said. “My father is truly an artist in the garden. He learned the art of flower gardening from his mother, my Grandma Sue, who had a variety of flowers, including the world’s most sweet smelling roses.”
As an adult and wherever she found herself living, Camber said, “I continued the tradition of maintaining my own small flower garden no matter where I lived. Even during the years when I lived and taught in the heart of Berlin, Germany, I had flower boxes on my 6th floor balcony, full of flowers and herbs.”
In January 2021, she and Dan bought about 70 acres, on which the Barnet/Peacham town line falls. “The Peacham Hollow Brook winds over the lower parcel of our property, while the upper hillside parcel overlooks a beautiful valley,” said Camber.
Cindy teaches art at Hazen Union in Hardwick, and Dan teaches automotive at Lyndon Institute. They recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
“At present, we sell lavender from the farm, some flowers and have essential oil and soap on the way. Our key focus is much more than lavender, though,” she said. “Our flower truck is really the face of our business; we offer photo shoots for families, pets, engagements; pop-ups where customers can build their own floral bouquet; and we offer ‘rent for an event’ where we attend events and distribute bouquets as party favors (weddings, corporate functions, graduation parties, etc.)”
She said, “We live on the farm and have worked hard to establish the lavender but now we’re really shifting to also expand on our cut flower garden. Our goal is to install greenhouses next year and a barn thereafter where I can offer a variety of floral design classes.”
Ultimately the farm will receive visitors, said Camber, “But right now we’re having a ball driving around the state and offering people the opportunity to build their own bouquets. It’s so much fun to hear stories from our customers about who they buy flowers for and why.”
Camber brought the flower truck to the Peacham Independence Day celebration, where it was a bright, happy sight at the popular Tractor Parade, parked on the side of the street and greeting passersby curious what the fun vintage truck painted a cheerful French blue and sporting a black and white awning was all about.
The truck has been selling flowers at the Peacham Farmers’ Market every Thursday afternoons and in Burlington on Saturdays; it’s also available to rent for private events.
A customer from St. Albans who traveled recently to buy flowers at the truck in Burlington, Carrie Beauregard shared, “I visited the Peacham lavender farm truck on Saturday, July 15th. What an amazing experience!”
Find out where the flower truck will be next, and more by visiting: https://www.peachamlavender.com/
4M Lavender Farm, St. Johnsbury
The 4M Lavender farm faces the well-traveled Severance Hill Road off Route 2 in E. St. Johnsbury, but its address is at 109 Dillon Dr.
A charming wooden farm stand, crafted by the previous owners of the 4½-acre hillside plot of land, had been waiting for years for someone to fill it with locally grown products, but it had sat vacant for several growing seasons.
Enter Kyle Mann and his wife, Christy, and their two children, in 2019, when they bought the property, a handsome raised ranch overlooking what today is their field of dreams - an entire front lawn of nothing but lavender plants perfuming the air and drawing in visitors to purchase bundles and items the family creates, as well as some lavender products from a partnering farm in Virginia.
The family makes their own cold process soap using lavender and goats milk, along with other natural ingredients.
They carry several varieties of long-stemmed lavender, which has proven popular, and do not use any chemical fertilizers or pesticides in growing their plants.
Ultimately, Kyle’s goal is for the family-run lavender enterprise to be making its own lavender essential oil.
Kyle, an Army veteran who is a native Texan, and his wife, a St. J native (her maiden name is Sjolander and a nurse at NVRH), met when he was stationed at Fort Drum, N.Y. A bit of their story can be found in looking around the lavender farm, there are nods to both the U.S. Army and Texas with license plates affixed on a tractor and the front-facing wall of the farm stand.
Of the little wooden farm building facing Severance Hill Road, Kyle said it sparked his imagination for having a farm of some sort on the land they were buying, “It looked perfect!”
The farm officially launched in 2020.
When the family closed on the property, Kyle wasn’t sure yet what they would plant, but turning the land into a farm of some sorts was a definite.
“I knew I wanted to do something with the farm stand, so I started researching the different specialty crops on what would grow up here, and I saw the Canadians are growing lavender,” he said. “I was going to do either saffron or lavender; lavender is so versatile.”
Inside the charming farm stand are lip balms and candles made by Kyle’s mom, Judy Joy, who was in town recently from Texas, and travels to Vermont to help with the lavender harvest every year.
There are bundles of dried and fresh lavender; you can make your own diminutive sachets by filling the bags yourself from a little tray filled with precious dried buds, and there are lotions soaps, linen spray, dog shampoo, eye pillows, and more.
The farm has more than 700 plants and six varieties growing.
Kyle said they didn’t take any loans out to do the farm, so he’s been learning as he goes, and he planted modestly the first year, just four rows, to learn from the plants. Those first 150 plants were his lavender education, he said.
Filling the farm with lavender and having people visit, as well as making their own lavender essential oil on site are the goals Kyle has for the farm. He said the other day two ladies came by “and they wanted to walk the fields and have a little tour,” which he happily gave them. “They were excited about it! They really enjoyed it.”
The farm also will accommodate you-pick lavender for visitors.
The farm stand will be open until snow flies.
They’re planning to put together holiday baskets this year for gift-giving.
Visit https://www.4mlavender.com/ to learn more and shop online.
Lavender Essentials of Vermont in Derby
To the northern reaches of the Northeast Kingdom, a lavender farm that opened several years ago continues to bloom, as well.
The Lavender Essentials of Vermont farm, located at 2103 Herrick Rd., Derby, http://www.lavender-essentials.com invites customers to experience fields of lavender.
Visitors are welcome to the 50-acre farm, which offers classes and education programs about the benefits of lavender.
On the farm’s website, it’s noted, “Lavender is a known healer — the flowering plant has antiseptic, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also smells great and is used in aromatherapy to foster peace of mind, emotional balance and overall wellness.”
“Wander the lavender labyrinth, inspired by the work of expert labyrinth designer Lars Howlett. Pick your own sunflowers, mint and chamomile. Shop the farm store, full of fresh vegetables and lavender products ranging from lotions and oils to smudge sticks and maple syrup,” the farm’s website states. “Visit on the weekend for proper cream tea, served with lavender sugar cookies and lavender-blueberry jam.”
The invitation to visit goes on, “Or just stroll the fields, inhaling deeply. The farm is open for drop-ins Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to sunset. “You’re bound to meet me and my mom,” said Michele. “This is definitely a family farm. We’re trying to offer something different and affordable and an experience — the romanticism of a lavender farm on a former dairy farm in the Northeast Kingdom.”
The lavender farm opened in 2017, and on the about tab on their website, tell their story, “Pierre and Michele Capron and started the lavender farm in the spring of 2017. Both Michele and Pierre grew up on dairy farms in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and are proud to be the next generation of farmers, working the same land as Michele’s grandparents once did. We are a multi-generational farm family, hoping to develop a successful business that can one day be passed onto our children.”
“It took a lot of research and planning before we began our new adventure. We knew with some luck and determination, we would be successful lavender farmers! Our desire to work for ourselves, step away from our high pressure jobs, and utilize family land was our driving force,” the couple shares. “We felt lavender was the right crop for us, so with a brave entrepreneurial spirit we took the leap, and fully committed ourselves to using all of our knowledge, resources, and hard work into making our small lavender business succeed!”
A visit to the farm can be a restorative day trip for the senses. The couple shares, “Our farm has amazing views for miles around of both the US as well as Canada. It is a beautiful and peaceful place to visit, helping to relax the souls and bring wellness of all who visit. We are excited to offer a new creative destination through eco-tourism as well as a line of aromatherapy products made from our home grown and produced essential oils. We have a beautiful farm, perfect for your Destination Wedding!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.