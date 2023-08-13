NORTHEAST KINGDOM — A new agricultural crop is taking root in Vermont, turning fields into a Provence-like setting with lavender farms perfuming the air and offering visits as well as locally-made products.

Lavender farms in the Northeast Kingdom include a converted family dairy farm in Derby, a homestead in St. Johnsbury, where a woman raised in the Kingdom returned home a few years ago - with her Texan-born husband and their children, and a farm in Peacham that is a dream come true for its new owner.

