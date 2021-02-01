Fifth Bus Driver Tests Positive At NCU Schools

A student boards a bus in March 2020 at North Country Union High School in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A fifth bus driver for the North Country Union High School and Junior High has tested positive for COVID-19.

And that is prompting officials to suspect that the transmission might have occurred at the office trailer at the bus parking lot on Citizens Road.

