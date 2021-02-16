Fifth NECC Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ST. JOHNSBURY — One staff member at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19 during the latest round of testing.
That brings the total number of new positive staff member cases at NECC since the start of the pandemic to five.
According to the Vermont Department Of Corrections (DOC), two NECC inmates have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, but none during the latest round of testing. The most recent inmate positive test at NECC was on Jan. 11.
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport (NSCF) has had three positive staff cases with the most recent occurring on Jan. 7.
NSCF hasn’t had any new inmate positives since the start of the pandemic. One NSCF inmate did test positive for the virus in August of 2020, but is not counted by the DOC as a new case because the inmate had previously tested positive at another facility.
As of Tuesday, 64 DOC staff members and 265 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The Vermont Health Department is coordinating with the DOC on contact tracing and outbreak testing.
