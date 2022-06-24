Approximately 50 participated in a pro-choice demonstration at Centennial Park in Lancaster on Friday, June 24, 2022. The event was held in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guarantees a woman's right to choose. One of the event organizers, Stephanie Weiner, read the following statement at the event: "Today was a devastating day for reproductive rights. And it’s perfectly OK to feel your feelings right now – be angry and sad and resentful, and any other feelings that come naturally. But then… GET READY! WE’RE NOT DONE FIGHTING! What the Supreme Court did today was open the door to more restrictions – on birth control, on marriage equality, and on gay and trans people’s rights. Today’s decision emboldened conservatives in New Hampshire and across the U.S. to push forward on their EXTREME AGENDAS. And it is up to us – all of us, our friends and families – to SHOW UP at the ballot box this November and every election day after! Vote for candidates who will work daily to protect reproductive freedoms, marriage equality and LGBTQIA+ rights. I want to share two quotes with you: 1. Elie Wiesel, a holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner: “I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion or political views, that place must, at that moment, become the center of the universe.” 2. And from our Supreme Court minority: “Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens…. With sorrow -- for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women (people) who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection -- we dissent.” We stand together today in support and solidarity. Tomorrow, we move forward together, supporting each other, promoting people doing the work. And through this forward momentum, we will cultivate HOPE." (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Approximately 50 participated in a pro-choice demonstration at Centennial Park in Lancaster on Friday, June 24, 2022. The event was held in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guarantees a woman's right to choose. One of the event organizers, Stephanie Weiner, read the following statement at the event: "Today was a devastating day for reproductive rights. And it’s perfectly OK to feel your feelings right now – be angry and sad and resentful, and any other feelings that come naturally. But then… GET READY! WE’RE NOT DONE FIGHTING! What the Supreme Court did today was open the door to more restrictions – on birth control, on marriage equality, and on gay and trans people’s rights. Today’s decision emboldened conservatives in New Hampshire and across the U.S. to push forward on their EXTREME AGENDAS. And it is up to us – all of us, our friends and families – to SHOW UP at the ballot box this November and every election day after! Vote for candidates who will work daily to protect reproductive freedoms, marriage equality and LGBTQIA+ rights. I want to share two quotes with you: 1. Elie Wiesel, a holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner: “I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion or political views, that place must, at that moment, become the center of the universe.” 2. And from our Supreme Court minority: “Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens…. With sorrow -- for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women (people) who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection -- we dissent.” We stand together today in support and solidarity. Tomorrow, we move forward together, supporting each other, promoting people doing the work. And through this forward momentum, we will cultivate HOPE." (Photo by Paul Hayes)
