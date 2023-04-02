MONTPELIER — At a rare in-person meeting of the Vermont State Colleges Trustees, the board heard from more than a dozen people who unanimously protested the controversial plan to drastically alter the physical library collections at the campuses of the soon-to-be merged Vermont State University.
That new university, under the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) umbrella with the Community College of Vermont system (CCV), will be formed July 1 officially, retiring the autonomous names of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (formerly Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges) and the Vermont Technical College (VTech).
The draft minutes from the meeting held March 25 at the Community College of Vermont’s Montpelier campus show that for the first 45 minutes of the meeting, the board heard from members of the public about the plans announced in February to take the libraries to a ‘digital-first’ delivery.
At the meeting, Trustee Bill Lippert urged inaugural Vermont State University (VTSU) President Dr. Parwinder Grewal “(T)o continue to hear the passionate feelings of those who spoke during public comment and to engage.”
“He expressed his concern that this flashpoint could undermine the important work of transformation and he encouraged everyone to listen and engage with each other,” the draft minutes state. “He went on to acknowledge and thank his fellow trustees and everyone in the room for their work, commitment, and passion for the Vermont State Colleges.”
There has been significant backlash at all the college campuses since, and a dialed-back plan was announced, but pressure remains on the board and administration of the VSCS, including a visit by concerned state colleges community members to Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s office at the Vermont Statehouse on Thursday.
A petition begun to Save the Vermont State College Libraries had nearly 3,500 of the hoped-for 5,000 signatures this weekend.
A link to the petition at change.org can be seen here: https://www.change.org/p/save-the-vermont-state-college-libraries?original_footer_petition_id=&grid_position=&pt=
The Vermont State Employees Association has launched a webpage related to the proposed changes to both libraries and the athletic programs at Vermont State University, https://www.vsea.org/save-our-libraries/?fbclid=IwAR1srCw1ksXlnMaKtvYQEl7Jm-jP1nUdM0gijvsz5RPpZ8phucJjIEsNVdg
On Thursday, the VSEA in a post urged people to contact their legislators to apply pressure to keep the libraries at the state colleges intact, “We need your help to save the libraries of Vermont State University. Please take 30 seconds right now to leave a message for your senators, and ask them to ‘keep the VTSU libraries open in their current form!’ “
“This is an issue that may be decided by a razor-thin margin, and your senator may be the one that casts the deciding vote to keep the libraries open. Call (802) 828-2228 to leave a message, or send an e-mail NOW,” the post on VSEA.org stated, providing an online resource for helping constituents to locate their legislators.
A concern expressed to the newspaper from a retiree of the Lyndon campus of NVU regarding buildings possibly being razed, including the library space on campus, was shared with NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb, who in recent days responded with this statement, “There are no plans to raze any buildings at NVU-Lyndon.”
“As part of the proposal for the new Vermont State University library model, the Samuel Read Hall Library will undergo improvements that will be identified by students, faculty, and staff to better meet the needs of our campus community,” Plumb stated.
She continued, “We are looking to expand group study spaces and spaces for students to collaborate in-person or virtually with students at other locations. Books will remain in the library as part of a lending library and special collections. Soon we will start the master planning process for all the Vermont State University campuses. That process, too, will offer plenty of opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to engage with the master planners.”
Trustees Return To Covid Vaccine Recommendation, Not Requirement
At the recent executive committee report, the group voted to recommend to the full board on March 25 that the VSCS return to a COVID-19 vaccine recommendation rather than requirement, as was put in effect during the early days of the vaccine being available amid the pandemic.
At the March 25th meeting, Trustees Chair Lynn Dickinson summarized the step for residential colleges, noting that the vaccine requirement expires on May 11th. She noted that downgrading the policy to a recommendation not a requirement, is in line with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, and follows the change that the Community College of Vermont is taking for in-person classes, starting with the summer term.
Trustees voted unanimously to allow the vaccine requirement to expire on May 11th and have a vaccine recommendation instead.
As of this past Thursday, March 30, CCV is no longer requiring proof of vaccination for students taking in-person classes at the community college.
Vermont State University President’s Report
Also at the recent meeting, Vermont State University’s president, Dr. Parwinder Grewal, delivered a presentation to the Trustees updating them on the transformation for the soon-to-emerge statewide university made up of the three institutions being unified as part of a plan to put the VSCS on a sustainable path forward.
He noted that the “Overall Spring 2023 enrollment is at par with projected enrollment for all campuses combined; Total enrollment 5,312 (Castleton 4 percent up, NVU 3 percent down, Vermont Tech, 1 percent down).
“It is too early to project Fall enrollment,” Grewal’s presentation went on, noting that there were 3,425 applications, 2,423 admits and 383 deposits to date.
He told the board there would be “more clarity within the next few weeks,” and Vermont State University “Will continue to enroll students all through the summer.”
Grewal reported that admissions and financial aid processes for the emerging statewide university are established and “targeted recruitment of online, graduate and specific undergraduate programs (are) in process.” He noted that a new VTSU website is under development.
In other news about the new university set to debut in three months’ time, a new shared staff-faculty advising model has been established, Grewal told the board, and impact on student retention rates will be tracked.
He also gave an update on efforts around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, noting in the presentation, “Working to embed DEI champions in all student facing units,” and provided an update about institutional aid for need-based scholarship and the tuition reduction being offered for the inaugural year of VTSU.
Under a slide titled ‘Other updates’, Grewal provided a bulleted list of Priority projects for this semester and Summer, noting the following:
• Refined library operations plan
• Online programs management
• Campus identities
• Workforce, community and economic development
• Community engagement – President’s Roundtables
• Alumni Council
• Course scheduling and optimization
• Faculty and school governance
• Campus operations and facilities
Legislative Update
According to the minutes from the recent meeting, Katherine Levasseur, Director of External and Governmental Affairs, provided an update on the VSC’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request and the Governor’s budget proposal. She also spoke to the workforce and capital bills, noting that all told, the state funding holds promise for “significant funds for VSC institutions, programs, and students.”
The minutes show the following highlights which include a total of $76 million across all funds:
• $48 million annual appropriation (an increase of $2.5 million),
• $9 million in one-time funding to address capital transformation needs,
• $9 million in one-time bridge funding to help the system continue addressing the structural deficit as outlined in the Select Committee report,
• $4 million in one-time funding to pilot a two-year tuition reduction at Community College of Vermont for students enrolled in specific programs relevant to Vermont business and industry needs,
• $700,000 to establish a Bachelor of Science in Restorative Justice at VTSU
• $1.5 million to VTSU to establish a Certificate in 3D technology program for high school students in collaboration with the Advanced Manufacturing Center
• $3.8 million for Critical Occupations Scholarships in early childhood education, nursing, clinical mental health counseling, criminal justice, and dental hygiene.
March 23 VSCS Board Executive Committee
On March 23, the executive committee of the VSCS Board met, and heard from two members of the public related to plans to make the university libraries digital-first, and to make changes to the new university’s athletic programs.
Beth Walsh, VSCUP President, Northern Vermont University, and Castleton resident Martha Molnar addressed the board, the draft minutes of the session show. “Ms. Walsh expressed her disappointment with the decision to reduce the library footprints and athletics at two campuses.”
“Martha Molnar shared comments, as a resident of Castleton, expressing opposition to VTSU libraries and athletics plan,” the record shows.
