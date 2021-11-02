Fight Erupts After Allegations Of Inappropriate ‘Staring’ At Fiancée

A first-fight allegedly involving brass knuckles broke out in Groton after one man accused another of inappropriately staring at his fiancée.
Keith Hatch, 31, of Randolph and James Rogers, 31, of Groton were both charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after police responded to a report of a fight at 1352 Scott Highway at 10:33 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Keith told me he caught Rogers ‘staring at his fiancée’s a**,’” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Colin Connery in his report. “Keith informed me that he told Rogers to stop looking… According to Keith, Rogers then shoved him into a post and ‘was getting into my face.’ Keith stated Rogers and he were ‘nose to nose.’ It was at this point Keith then swung at Rogers and struck him in the upper left side of his head, causing a significant open wound that resulted in bleeding. Keith advised Rogers hit him four or five times, and that he hit Rogers twice.”
Rogers denied looking at Hatch’s fiancée in that way and told police that Hatch was carrying a set of brass knuckles which he used to strike Rogers in the head during the fight causing a bloody wound that required two stitches.
Hatch confirmed to police that he did own a set of brass knuckles but said he did not use them during the fight.
“He stated that they were in his vehicle the entire day and that he did not use them on anyone,” wrote Tpr. Connery.
Rogers admitted hitting Hatch during the fight but said he only did so in self-defense.
Police say a window in a door was broken during the alleged incident and that Hatch had a “bloody mouth and lips” and that Rogers - in addition to the cut on his head - had a large laceration on his left forearm which required a dozen stitches.
“Keith told me that Rogers had broken the window resulting in a large laceration on Rogers’ left forearm,” wrote Tpr. Connery. “Rogers told me Keith broke it…”
Both Hatch and Rogers pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and were released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
According to court documents, Hatch was originally cited by police into court for aggravated assault but he was charged by prosecutors with simple assault by mutual affray. Hatch faces a possible sentence of up to 120 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Rogers faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and $1,500 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.