Fighting Alzheimer’s Means Painting Kingdom Purple

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Supporters of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are pushing a purple promotion to get local people focused on the annual fundraising effort.
Paint the Kingdom Purple will be a week-long initiative from Aug. 20 to 26 featuring involvement from area community members and businesses.
Each year, St. Johnsbury hosts a Walk to End Alzheimer’s that generates lots of walkers and significant funding for Alzheimer’s research toward the eventual eradication of the disease. The walk, spearheaded locally by a team of volunteers led by Nancy Poulos, achieves fundraising success each year and last year greatly exceeded a goal of $71,000 by taking in $90,631.
Attaining such success means an even loftier goal this year for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is set for Sept. 24 at the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury; the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has set the money mark for the 2023 Walk at $98,000.
Poulos said it’s a big goal, but she and fellow committee members are working toward it.
They’ll be spurred this year for the first time by the Paint the Kingdom Purple promotion.
The idea was carried out earlier this summer on the other side of the state by committee members organizing the Champlain Valley Walk, which takes place each year at the Shelburne Museum.
Kirk Rankin, administrative associate for the Vermont Alzheimer’s chapter and coordinator for the Champlain Valley Walk and Northeast Kingdom Walk in St. Johnsbury, credits Champlain Valley Walk volunteers Mike and Amy Joseph for bringing the idea to Vermont.
The Paint Purple promotion in June focused on a handful of towns in the Champlain Valley. It generated a lot of interest in the communities, helping to raise awareness about their Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 17 and raise money.
“This initiative really gets the momentum going earlier in the year,” said Rankin.
It’s something the local committee felt could help energize the NEK Walk, said Poulos.
“We kind of thought, ‘if they can do that and make it work, let’s give it a try,’” she said.
Starting this week, committee members will contact people in area towns to get them thinking about how to help Paint the Kingdom Purple.
“The goal of this event is to engage and educate our incredible community, encourage participation in our Walk and support the strong efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association,” Poulos notes in a letter to promote the effort to potential community partners.
Committee members will contact local business owners, faith leaders, and others in area communities to discuss getting on board with the Paint Purple promotion.
Poulos offers some possible ways to support the promotion: decorate a door or window; set up a display sharing information about Alzheimer’s; have employees wear purple; hand out flyers for the September Walk or collect donations by rounding up sales or selling Alzheimer’s paper flowers for people to sign and tape on the walls of a business.
She said people will be encouraged to come up with their own ways to put purple into practice that week.
“We’re putting this out there (a couple of weeks prior to the initiative) so that they think up their own ideas,” said Poulos. Toolkits will be provided with promotional materials for community members and businesses to use.
Rankin said the Paint Purple promotion is a good way to include community members and businesspeople who may not be able to commit to organizing a Walk team or paying for a high-level sponsor slot.
“We are marching toward a community that can have everybody be a part of it,” said Rankin. “The business partners are a big part of that and we’re excited to just branch out and keep going as we learn from this endeavor.”
Poulos said she is looking forward to contacting community members to discuss the promotion and to people rallying around the worthwhile fundraiser.
“I’d love to break the six-figure mark,” said Poulos, whose mother struggled with Alzheimer’s and died from the disease.
This is Poulos’s seventh year as chairperson of the NEK Walk committee, and she said despite the ever-increasing fundraising goals, it’s not a burden to her.
“When you’re passionate about doing something around a cause, it kind of comes easy,” she said. She credits fellow committee members and all supporters for sharing the load. “It does take a village, and I do feel in this community we have a village,” she said.
Poulos said committee members will be connecting with local businesses and community members, but anyone who wants to be involved in the Paint the Kingdom Purple promotion can reach out by phone to Rankin at 802-316-3839.
Why Purple?
There’s a reason purple is the color Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporters are pushing on Aug. 20 to 26.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “Purple is the primary color of the Alzheimer’s Association, combining the calm stability of blue and the passionate energy of red. It is like us, strong and unrelenting!”
Additional Support
It was announced on Wednesday that the NFP insurance company, funded by Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, has given the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association its 2023 Make More Happen Award. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association, which can be doubled to $10,000 just by having community supporters vote online.
Starting Monday, the NFP and Alzheimer’s Association community story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/NFP, where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.
“NFP is honored to contribute our support efforts to help the Alzheimer’s Association continue their search for the best and most promising cure for this disease,” said Amanda Fenoff, NFP Assistant Vice President.
Poulos is a previous owner and principal of NFP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.