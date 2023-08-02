Fighting Alzheimer’s Means Painting Kingdom Purple
The color purple is prominent at the front desk of Lone Pine Campsites in Colchester in June as the business partnered with an Alzheimer's Paint the Town Purple initiative. A collection jar seeking funds to support the Champlain Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's is on the counter. From Aug. 20 to 26, community members and businesses locally are encouraged to take part in the Paint the Kingdom Purple initiative to support the NEK Walk to End Alzheimer's. (Contriuted Photo)

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Supporters of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are pushing a purple promotion to get local people focused on the annual fundraising effort.

Paint the Kingdom Purple will be a week-long initiative from Aug. 20 to 26 featuring involvement from area community members and businesses.

