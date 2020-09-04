Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lyndon Selectman Dan Daley, left, at an earlier meeting with retired LED Manager Ken Mason, seen at right. Mason is a member of the town's Planning Commission and volunteered to serve as chairman of a working group that is looking at the town's Special Flood Hazard Area regulations, which have been the focus of concern from a number of commercial property owners in Lyndonville. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Joe Buzzi, smiling after his petition was successful — with an amendment. The businessman’s petition led to the Lyndon Select Board appointing a committee to address business property owners’ concerns about restrictive regulations in the special flood hazard zone. With Buzzi is Bob Howard, who also owns property in the commercial corridor on Route 5 affected by the regulations adopted in 2016. Buzzi's petition led to the formation of a work group to study and make recommendations for the town's Special Flood Hazard Area. That report was made public this week. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
An earlier flood on Route 5 in Lyndonville. (File Photo)
LYNDONVILLE — A work group appointed by the Lyndon Select Board in March to scrutinize the town’s Special Flood Hazard area and report back with recommendations has completed its task and on Thursday turned its report and documents to support proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws.
Among the finished documents provided to the town were proposed flood hazard regulations; a revised format showing their revisions; additions and suggestions for subtractions from the 2016 bylaws which have generated controversy over how difficult it has made it to develop commercial properties downtown.
