LYNDONVILLE — A work group appointed by the Lyndon Select Board in March to scrutinize the town’s Special Flood Hazard area and report back with recommendations has completed its task and on Thursday turned its report and documents to support proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws.

Among the finished documents provided to the town were proposed flood hazard regulations; a revised format showing their revisions; additions and suggestions for subtractions from the 2016 bylaws which have generated controversy over how difficult it has made it to develop commercial properties downtown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments