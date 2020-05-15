Filling Ed Fund Gap Could Mean Big Bump In Tax Rate

The lockdown on Vermont’s economy has dealt a significant blow to consumption tax revenue the state relies on to help cover the $1.8 billion education fund, and the projected loss will need to come from somewhere.
One option is to demand more in property tax revenue, which is the source of the bulk of education funding.
It is expected that a $160 million hole will exist to cover Fiscal Year 2021 education spending. The funding gap is related to the loss of business due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The education fund relies on the rooms and meals tax and both restaurants and lodging establishments are among the businesses hardest hit by the restrictions.
As a member of the Vermont House Committee on Ways and Means, Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia 3, of St. Johnsbury, is among those tasked with determining how the education fund will be funded.
He said the committee is not in favor increasing the property tax rate to fill the ed fund gap.
“When voters voted in March they knew the tax implications of their votes,” he said. “We are committed to holding them to those tax rates.”
St. Johnsbury voters on Town Meeting Day approved a budget of $23,647,237 that at the time of their vote represented a tax rate of $1.4336 per $100 of property value. On the property tax bill for a $150,000 home that’s about $2,150.
Beck said to require property taxpayers to fill the expected education fund gap would add at least 20 cents to the tax rates people voted on at Town Meeting. In St. Johnsbury’s case, a property tax rate 20 cents higher would jump the education tax bill for a $150,000 home another $300.
In Newport City, 20 cents added to FY 2021 tax rate would be $1.7522 and would bump the education portion of the property tax on a $150,000 from $2,328 to $2,628. Barton’s rate tax hit would also be a $300 increase on a $150,000 home to help fill the projected education fund hole.
“That idea has fallen flat in my committee,” said Beck, “and I don’t support it.”
Federal CARES Act money will help cover $30 million of the funding gap, Beck said, bringing the total needed to be covered to $130 million. The federal money available to address education spending is only a fraction of the $1.25 billion that has come to the state. Federal requirements at the moment restrict use of the funds, preventing more of it being used to bail out the ed fund. Lawmakers hope the restrictions will be loosened.
“That is certainly more favorable,” said Beck.
Another idea that came before the ways and means committee on Thursday was from the Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, which suggested voters be brought back together to consider a new school budget sometime late summer or early fall. The idea is that voters would embrace the fact that the pandemic has taken a significant financial toll and would be willing to go with a leaner school budget.
During a Friday media briefing Gov. Scott said he thought it was important for people to consider the spending side of the equation when considering the anticipated ed fund shortfall.
Legislators were cool to the idea of trying to bring voters together to reconsider their school budgets. Logistics and public health were among two of the concerns shared.
Beck said he believes most school districts will try to spend less in the next fiscal year in anticipation of leaner budgets for the following year. “Districts will do whatever they can to trim the spending because they know what’s coming in FY22,” he said. “They will be in savings mode.”
If the federal government doesn’t come through with more money to fill the $130 million education funding gap, doing none of the above is an option, Beck said. It would trigger a response from Treasurer Beth Pearce who would need to find the money to cover the costs. But that scenario just delays the inevitable.
“She will expect that the ed fund pay that back down the road,” Beck said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.