LYNDON CENTER — The final graduating class to earn their degrees from Northern Vermont University were recognized Sunday morning while marking the transition in six weeks’ time to the new Vermont State University.
Graduating senior Quinlan G. Peer, who earned his B.S. in Broadcast and Journalism, addressed his classmates at the ceremony.
While attending NVU-Lyndon, Peer served as the Student Government Association president, and was a member of the soccer team for four years, and the tennis team for three years. He also served as a Peer Leader during his time at the Lyndon campus. He is heading to work as a producer for CBS6 in Albany, N.Y., according to the university’s webpage for the 2023 commencement. Peer is from Saranac Lake, N.Y.
Peer teared up while reflecting back to pre-season soccer before his freshman year had officially started, when his coach told the team to look to the people to their left and their right, and remember those people - strangers at that moment - may well be the lifelong friends who will be at their weddings.
He asked the Class of 2023 to look to their lefts and their rights, as his coach had done four years ago, and asked his classmates to “look back at the memories you’ve made since that time.”
Peer walked through how the Class of 2023 had come through so much together, including the fight to keep Northern Vermont University operating after the former Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System had proposed shuttering both NVU campuses to a more recent fight to preserve the libraries and the jobs of campus librarians.
VSCS Board of Trustees Chair Lynn Dickinson commended the class for coming through a worldwide pandemic and demonstrating resilience and the ability to adapt to persevere and complete their college educations; she likewise praised the faculty and staff for pivoting to a new reality during unprecedented times to keep the mission of higher education at the university on track “everybody pulled together to get you to this point,” she said.
Student musicians Jared Boren, Campbell Jillette, Charlotte Morris and Ethan Williams performed the National Anthem, as well as the Lyndon Alma Mater songs and later in the ceremony, the Song for the Class of 2023, and were given a round of applause for their performance during the commencement.
Interim President’s Welcome, Address
At Sunday’s commencement, nearly 150 graduates were presented with their college degrees, and were welcomed to their graduation ceremony by Vermont State College Interim President Michael K. Smith.
Smith began, “Welcome, all—distinguished faculty, dedicated staff, members of the board of trustees, community leaders, legislators, proud parents and families, and, most importantly, the exceptional graduating class of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.”
“Today, as president of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, I stand before you to convey my gratitude to the parents and family who have supported our graduating students throughout their journey and to offer my heartfelt congratulations to you as graduates on your incredible achievement,” began Smith, who was named the interim president of the new statewide university system that takes shape July 1 with the mergers of NVU’s campuses at Johnson and Lyndon, Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College’s two campuses. “I also speak a message that I hope extends far beyond this momentous day.”
Smith continued, “Graduates, as you stand on the precipice of this significant milestone, a pivotal moment emerges when your life transitions from being influenced and shaped by others — your teachers and mentors — to a time when you contemplate how you, in turn, will shape the people and world around you.
Smith told the Class of 2023 of NVU-Lyndon, “As leaders, remember the importance of loyalty—to those you serve and those who serve under your guidance. Foster an environment of mutual respect, support, and empowerment. Lift others up and create opportunities for their growth and success. True leadership lies not in the pursuit of personal gain but in the commitment to the well-being and advancement of those around you.”
Smith continued, “Ultimately, graduates, the overarching goal of your legacy should be to make this world a better place for future generations. As you embark on your careers and pursue your passions, never lose sight of the greater good. Look out for those who may be less fortunate, lend a helping hand, and advocate for justice and equality. Use your education and privilege to uplift others and positively change your communities and beyond.
“As you leave the familiar halls and hills of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, remember you are not alone. Lean on your fellow graduates, the faculty and staff who have supported you, the networks you have established—and the community that now expands to all the institutions that will become Vermont State University this July.”
U.S. Representative Becca Balint Addresses Class
The Class of 2023 of NVU-Lyndon also was given words of wisdom to live by from Congresswoman Becca Balint.
“This event is for you!” said Balint. “This event is for you. Whether you came from the next town over or a nation on the other side of the world, you are here to celebrate with us. We will be joyful together.”
She spoke about balancing work and school, late nights and the perseverance required to have achieved their dreams.
“It’s really important for graduates … to take a mental note of all of the people that helped to get you to today. Who was there helping you pay the bills? Who encouraged you when you considered dropping out? Who was there when you didn’t quite know how to edit that essay?”
She asked the Class of 2023 to reflect on all of those people who helped them get to the day, “Graduation is really a magical time … you get to speak from your heart and your family’s not going to tease you at that time, think about how you’re going to thank those people.”
“I want you to do this because they’re going to love it and it’s going to make you feel good, too. Nobody ever felt bad for being thanked and being appreciated,” said Balint.
Balint asked the graduates what each of them could do to “cultivate a sense of awe” within themselves. “I imagine some of you are thinking, ‘I’m just not like that, I’m not that kind of person, I don’t do those things.’ And I want to let you in on a secret … today is a great day to start writing a new story.”
She said she thought she had missed her chance to run for political office, “It seemed just like a ridiculous pipe dream … so I didn’t do it, I went into teaching instead, which was, in many ways, very fulfilling … but I got to my 40s and a mentor and my spouse said to me, ‘You’re good at what you do, but you’re not doing the thing that you’re called to do.’ ”
They encouraged her to write a new story for herself, she said.
She urged the graduates to think about what stories they are telling themselves that are “holding you back?”
Balint urged graduates to use their courage and gifts to contribute to the work the nation needs to build community going forward. “Congratulations graduates, let’s get to work together. There is so much meaningful work ahead for us, let’s go!”
Honorary Doctoral Degree Conferred
Also at Sunday’s commencement, President Smith helped to present the Honorary Doctoral Degree of Letters to Claire Diane Laferriere Duke, an 87-year-old woman from Barre who had not been able to achieve her dream to attend Lyndon Teachers College. Duke was recovering from recent surgery so watched the presentation of her honorary degree made to her family through livestreaming.
Duke had dreamed of becoming a teacher and attending Lyndon Teachers College, where she was accepted. But her parents could only afford to send one of their children to college and her older brother was already attending Syracuse University at a time when financial aid was not available. “Years later, she wrote in her memoir that her inability to earn a degree and become a teacher was one of her life’s greatest regrets.”
Despite not having earned her college degree, Mrs. Duke became an award-winning civic leader, a successful entrepreneur and “a notable force in Vermont and national politics,” meeting with six sitting United States presidents during her career and working as “an early champion of equal pay for women.”
“Her tireless work in Vermont and national politics is recognized in 14 volumes in the Library of Congress,” the program notes and her contributions were celebrated officially by the Vermont Legislature in 1980.
Smith said, “Thank you for sharing the story of Claire’s remarkable and vibrant life story with us today. It is clear that she is admired and supported by a loving and large family. And now, I am very pleased to present Claire Diane Laferriere Duke with an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Letters.”
Alumni Association Outstanding Senior Award
Sunday’s commencement also saw Provost Nolan Atkins welcome John Kascenska, Class of 1982 of Lyndon State College (before it was NVU), and President of the Alumni Council, to the podium to present the Outstanding Graduating Senior Award.
“I am very pleased to present the Alumni Council’s Outstanding Graduating Senior Award on behalf of the Alumni Council,” began Kascenska. “This award is presented to a senior who exemplifies strong leadership skills, is involved in the surrounding community, and has a 3.0 or greater cumulative grade point average. This outstanding graduate has a true love for Lyndon and all it stands for. She has taken advantage of everything Lyndon has to offer. She has participated in student clubs and international trips, served as a peer leader and student representative on the Alumni Council, and is a fierce advocate for all aspects of the Lyndon experience.”
He continued, “Positive, hard-working, cheerful, motivated, and accomplished, she is graduating today Summa Cum Laude with two degrees – a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast and Digital Communications and a Bachelor of Science in Digital Communications, Public Relations, and Marketing – and minors in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and Business. It is my pleasure to present this year’s Outstanding Graduating Senior Award to Alexandra Huff. Congratulations, Alex!”
Associate of Arts
Jahvon Burch, Katelyn Burgess, Alexander Hume, Grace Ilsley-Greene, Maryuri Maradiaga, George Menard, Madeline Palmieri, James Salvas,
Associate of Science
Riley Thompson, Kaylyn Barberet, Christopher Bean, Evan Fix, Brendan Langlais, Alek Wolfe,
Bachelor of Arts
Jordan Ball, Kaitlyn Carter, Maegon Courville, Cody Despins, Levi Haviland, Jordan Luce, Patrick Marcotullio, Madelyn Mogen, Ellen Tierney, Luke Young,
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Thomas Daignault, Sarah Fickes, Benjamin Holman, Natalie Julow, Alida Reed, Gwyneth Sheperd, Sebastian Siegfried, Sarah Smith, Malcolm Van Couvering,
Bachelor of Science
Kelvyn Abreu, Brandon Adams, James Baker, Ashlynn Bardos, Emily Barr, Zachary Blaser, Matthew Brault, Brooke Brown, Gabrielle Brown, Kaden Brown, Ashley Callister, Antonio Carlisle, Amy Carlson, Robert Casucci, Haley Chadburn, Alya Christensen, Matthew Condon, Tessa Dearborn, Rebekah Delgado, Cameron Delouis, Hailey Demers, Tianyu Deng, Richard Dialessi, Caitlin Downs, Ashley Eaton, Taylor Evans, Ryley Fisher, Alexis Foley, Luke Fredsell, Steven Friscia, Katherine Gauthier, Jordan Goodermote, Andrew Grautski, John Habershaw, Tiffany Hall, Natalie Harriman, Alison Harris, Ashley Hart, Shannon Hart, Jared Hazelton, Maxwell Heck, Kyle Hedgepeth, Kaylee Hinkley, Alexandra Huff, Duncan Hurd, Scott Julian, Patrick Kern, Ian Kimberly, Tasia Lafond, Kristyn LaFrance, Heather Lamore, Adam Lawson, Benjamin LeBeau, Tatianna Leblanc, Ryan Letellier, Ethan Levels, Hailey Livingstone, Courtney Lynch, Caleb Marsh, Melodee Martin, Bryon Meyers, Sydney Miranda-Sayago, Benjamin Mogren, Yasmin Molina, Alice Morrison, Ryan Mundell, Domenic Murray, Tristan Olsen, Micaela Ortiz, Remington Ostrout, Javier Pagán, Rachel Palladino, Kelly Parker, Cassandra Pastula, Quinlan Peer, Nathaniel Perron, Garrick Porter, Kori Pratt, Carson Puliafico, Matthew Raccuglia, Joseph Rafus, Alexandre Reed, Hope Reeve, Teagan Reeves, Javen Reinhardt, Michael Ricard, Ryan Richards, Ashli Roberts, Michael Rossignol, Madison Roy, Terrance Santaw, Kendra Simpson, Sydney Smith, Summer Spaulding, Connor Spencer, Matthew Thomas, Christian Tomaselli, Alison Turnbaugh, Daniel VanOrnum, Lucas Violante, Autumn Walsh, Garrick Webster, Amie Whitcomb, Sean Williams, Keegan Winchenbach, Jillian Woodard, Jessie Zach,
College Steps Completion
Joshua Dumais,
Master of Arts
John Brochu,
Master of Science
Tatyana Barysheva, Elijah Clark, Lauren Piechota
