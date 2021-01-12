Final Easements Pave Way For Darling Hill Road Project

In this file photo bikers ascend East Darling Hill Road in East Burke Village. Bids are going out to complete a road project that will create a safer sharing of the road for motorists and cyclists. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BURKE — Officials last week obtained the final easements necessary to commence work on East Darling Hill Road designed to make travel safer for motorists and bicyclists.

The million-dollar project, covered in large part through a $438,426 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission awarded in the summer of 2018, will make improvements to just under a mile of the road. Better drainage will curtail future road degradation and a lane for bikes will be added.

