Members of the Halcyon Chorale sing for a crowd gathered on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 30, 2023, during the Final Fridays street festival. The group, comprised on Northeast Kingdom residents, will next perform in Hardwick on Aug. 6, and they'll be at the York Street Meeting House on Sept. 26. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Elizabeth Meehan, of Bethlehem, N.H., kneels down with her 6-month-old daughter, Liv, while watching Maia Castro-Santos perform with a hula-hoop on Railroad Street in downtown St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 30, 2023, during the Final Fridays street festival. Hundreds of people strolled a closed section of the street to enjoy entertainment and the fare from vendors. The event was the first of the summer Final Fridays festivals this year that also feature concerts from the Levitt Amp St. Johnsbury Music Series. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A cornhole bean bag falls toward a cornhole board on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 30, 2023, during the Final Fridays downtown festival. The game was between two 12-year-olds from St. Johnsbury, Jack Rachdorf and Luke Raser. At the time, Raser was winning 7 to 5. (Photo by Dana Gray)
