Members of the Halcyon Chorale sing for a crowd gathered on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 30, 2023, during the Final Fridays street festival. The group, comprised on Northeast Kingdom residents, will next perform in Hardwick on Aug. 6, and they’ll be at the York Street Meeting House on Sept. 26. (Photo by Dana Gray)

