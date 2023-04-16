ST. JOHNSBURY — Summertime Final Fridays in town are “Signature” events worth attending, according to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

The statewide organization just named the downtown St. Johnsbury entertainment gatherings held on the last Fridays of the summer months one of 12 “Signature Events” happening in Vermont in 2023 and 2024.

