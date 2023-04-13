ST. JOHNSBURY — Summertime Final Fridays in town are “Signature” events worth attending, according to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The statewide organization just named the downtown St. Johnsbury entertainment gatherings held on the last Fridays of the summer months one of 12 “Signature Events” happening in Vermont in 2023 and 2024.
“The Vermont Signature Events program is a great way for events to gain exposure and prominence,” notes details provided the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. It’s a program created by the chamber and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. “Signature Events are awarded annually and celebrate the diversity of experiences Vermonters and visitors alike can enjoy in the Green Mountain State.”
St. J Final Fridays will occur on the Friday evenings of June 30, July 28, and August 25 on Railroad Street. Like last year, a street fair will feature free family-friendly art experiences from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a LevittAMP St. Johnsbury concert produced by Catamount Arts.
Discover St. Johnsbury Director Gillian Sewake said the St. Johnsbury entertainment series became a “Signature Event” through a competitive application process. “The Vermont Chamber invites event producers to apply each year, and we were lucky to be among those selected,” she said in an email.
Final Fridays join a list of “Signature Events” that include the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, the Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival, and the Von Trapp Oktoberfest.
“It is a big deal to weight the Vermont Chamber and the Vermont Department of Tourism behind the event,” said Sewake. “This exposure means that the event will receive a much wider audience than I would be able to do as a small organization. I am particularly excited for St. J Final Fridays to be featured in their tourism magazine, which is widely distributed.”
She said the partners supporting Final Fridays (Catamount Arts, the town of St. Johnsbury and Discover St. Johnsbury) and local people familiar with the event already know it’s “pretty special,” and with the “Signature Event” designation and exposure, “it will be fantastic to attract more tourists to learn about and experience the fun that can be had in downtown St. Johnsbury.”
