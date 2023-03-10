Final Stipulation Expected To End Litigation Between Town, Water & Light

Following a lawsuit that began in December 2020, a full settlement and final stipulation has been filed at Grafton Superior Court that now has the state’s endorsement and is expected to end all litigation between the town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light.
The 3-page agreement, filed with the court on Friday following the last piece, which was the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration signing on, also protects the cash reserves of LWL, which had been the paramount concern of LWL commissioners as well as some residents.
While the court still needs to approve the settlement, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said it would be difficult to believe that the court would not approve a signed agreement between the town, LWL, and DRA.
“It going to the court is telling the court that everybody’s signed and on board,” he said.
Under the previous town administration in 2020, the town filed a petition for injunction against LWL, arguing that LWL was not complying with the reporting requirements of the Municipal Budget Act because it was not providing to the town its year-end financials, monthly profit-and-loss statements, annual budget for voter approval, and any excess revenue to the town.
All of the LWL financial and budget elements of the case were resolved amid the litigation, leaving the question of the reserves open.
Reviewing the New Hampshire statute and the enabling statutes for LWL, the court, in September 2022, concluded that LWL is a department of the town and must comply with the Municipal Budget Act.
During a non-public session in January, the Littleton Select Board approved the stipulation with LWL, leaving the final wording of the agreement just between LWL and the DRA.
“There was some tweaking in the language, but it didn’t change anything materially,” said Gleason. “There were a couple of tweaks that the DRA wanted that were relevant to Littleton Water and Light, but they didn’t materially change anything that the Select Board had agreed to in the stipulation … There is some language protecting the reserves, but also some language requiring a little more transparency in the budget process.”
In the proposed order before the court, the attorneys for the three parties said no party is admitting to the merits of the other parties’ positions. The stipulation is to avoid “further expense, distraction and disruption.”
Under the agreement, the LWL commissioners retain full charge of the construction, management, and maintenance of light and waterworks, fixing rates, and drawing contracts.
“The parties agree, and this court orders, that neither the town’s Select Board nor its town manager have any direct legal control or supervisory authority of LWL’s commissioners, other than the Select Board’s statutory authority to appoint commissioners,” wrote attorneys Walter Mitchell (for the town), Matthew Delude for (LWL), and Brendan O’Donnell (from the New Hampshire Department of Justice and representing LWL).
“The town of Littleton and LWL agree, and this court orders, that consistent with P.L. 1949, Ch. 389 the reserve funds currently held by LWL in the custody of the treasurer of LWL shall continue to be held and administered by the commissioners of LWL in their sole discretion from this day forward,” they wrote.”
The parties agree that LWL will provide its proposed annual budget to the Select Board for town meeting for administrative purposes only, and to have the budget included as a warrant article and without any authority by the Select Board to change the LWL budget.
LWL Commission Chairman Peter Cooper is satisfied with the final stipulation.
“We are getting the same information from our lawyer, and he expects that it will be approved and resolved as expected,” Cooper said Friday evening. “It’s been a slow slog to get here. It would have been nice to tell people at the deliberative session, but it wasn’t ready yet. But it turned out well.”
LWL had been providing its financial information to the town for years, but it hadn’t reached the Select Board.
LWL stopped providing the information once the lawsuit was filed, but had provided it faithfully before that, said Cooper.
He said the DRA focused not on LWL’s cash reserves but on compliance with the Municipal Budget Act.
“It’s good news to have it finally settled,” said Cooper. “We can move on with business.”
LWL, established by charter in 1903, employs its cash reserves to buy power on the wholesale market, a method that for decades has kept rates among the lowest in New England.
“I’m pleased for Littleton Water and Light and the Board of Selectmen and the town that it’s over,” Gleason said of the litigation. “It wasn’t anything that would have come under me in terms of authority, but I’m glad to have been part of getting this resolved.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.