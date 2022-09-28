LYNDON — Four artists who were selected as finalists to design a public art installation for a Main Street park presented their ideas to the Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday.
The winning submission will be installed at the pedestrian entrance to Sanborn Covered Bridge Park, which is in development along the Passumpsic River and slated to open in Fall 2023.
Chosen from six entries, the four finalists shared distinct and different concepts for the high-visibility space.
— Pike Porter of Burlington proposed an eight-foot high, 16-foot diameter sculpture made to resemble the Paddleford truss pattern of the Sanborn Covered Bridge. Within the sculpture, Porter envisions either a sandbox (a nod to the name “Passumpsic” which translates as “clear, sandy bottom”) or a bed of native plants.
— Martin McGowan of Newark would install a 9-foot tall metal eagle sculpture with a 26-foot wingspan. It is already built and currently displayed on Route 100 in Waterbury Center. The sculpture is made from recycled steel.
— Phil Godenschwager of Randolph’s concept is a 12-foot high, 18-foot wide gateway arch. It would have a steel framework and be made to resemble wood, with a bronze finish. It mimics the archway that’s in front of the existing bridge and at the very time is a weathervane that is a model of the bridge, Godenschwager said.
— Sean Cummings of Roxbury offered an interactive sculpture, a 60-foot long, 3-foot wide ribbon of concrete that would resemble the meandering path of the river. It would feature two 8-foot high archways threaded with fiber optic lighting for people to walk through. Those lights would mimic starlight, or sparkling light seen through the shallow water. The sculpture would criss-cross a pedestrian path and at points would serve as bench seating.
A selection committee made up Martha Elmes, Elly Barksdale, Barb Follett and Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton will make a recommendation to town and village leadership later this year.
The Select Board and Village Trustees will have the final say.
The art installation will be Lyndon’s first public sculpture. The $25,000 project is grant-funded through the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Community Foundation (see related story).
The development of Sanborn Covered Bridge Park has gained significant momentum in recent months.
The town has now secured $754,000 for project development so far.
That includes $350,000 from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to re-frame and re-truss the historic bridge, which is located along Main Street.
Additional grant funding is expected.
Conceptual drawings for the two-acre riverfront park were shown to the Select Board in June. They feature pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, and kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River.
If all goes according to plan, pre-development work will be completed later this year, bridge and abutment work could begin next spring, and the park could open in the fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.