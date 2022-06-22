Find ‘Street Fair, Nightlife’ Downtown St. Johnsbury On Final Fridays

ST. JOHNSBURY — A portion of Railroad Street will be closed for several hours on Friday for an event organizers say will bring a “street fair and nightlife feel” to the downtown.
The St. J Final Fridays events are an all-new take on last summer’s #Getdowntown performance series, noted Gillians Sewake, director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and Discover St. Johnsbury.
The final Fridays of the summer months - June 24, July 19 and Aug. 26 - will feature downtown entertainment. On each date, the portion of Railroad Street between Eastern Avenue and Portland Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic to allow for people to move freely on foot along the street to enjoy the scene.
Noted Sewake, the area will be filled with free interactive live art demonstrations, family fun activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, tasty treats, a beer garden, and more. At 7 p.m., the event closes out with a free live music event courtesy of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Discover St. Johnsbury, the town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts are working together to present St. J Final Fridays.
The first of the Final Fridays will feature a community mural to be created by the Caledonia Food Co-op; bespoke poems typewritten on the spot by Katherine Ferrier of Threadwrite; a Gallery Stroll by St. J Art on the Street, featuring art exhibitions, refreshments in shops and in storefronts along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue; live portrait drawing by Larry Golden; gelato from Dolcetti; and lots more, including bubble machines, food trucks, kids crafts, free goodies, and live music.
Discover St. Johnsbury will offer a special giveaway of an #ilovestj shirt designed by the Gypsy Coast Co. for those who complete the Downtown Scavenger Hunt during the event. Almost all activities are offered for free. Businesses along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue will also stay open late and host sidewalk sales and activities.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off with its first performance of 2022 at 7 p.m. with Vermont-based act Zach Nugent. “Catamount Arts will bring their signature mobile stage to the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury, turning Railroad Street into a summer concert venue to showcase Nugent’s soulful, rootsy and organic sound, which makes him one of the most sought-after guitarists in the live music scene,” noted Sewake.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.
“St. J Final Fridays combines family fun with a nightlife feel that everyone can enjoy,” Sewake said. “We are really excited to be able to offer so many of these activities for free, thanks to the enormous generosity of community supporters, business sponsors, and important grant partnerships.”
In addition to support from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series mentioned above, St. J Final Fridays is supported by a grant from the Better Places Program, administered by Vermont’s Department of Housing and Community Development, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity. Better Places funds were secured due to the generosity of community members who supported a fundraising campaign that unlocked a 2:1 matching grant through the program. The full list of event sponsors and supporting community members can be found at: www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays.
More details can be found at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square), or calling 802-748-8575.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.