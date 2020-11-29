ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce just launched an incentive program to draw people to shop, eat, and enjoy downtown during the holiday season. “Find Yourself in St. Johnsbury” includes loyalty rewards to encourage shoppers to browse small businesses for unique holiday finds that support local merchants and keep our downtown vibrant.

This campaign is based on a “Shop Local” concept with added incentives that encourage residents and people from neighboring communities to spend a day in St. Johnsbury, where they can find gifts, food, window displays and holiday decorations. “Pick up your Rewards Card at most downtown establishments and make 10 purchases of any size with participating merchants to claim your prize,” says Scott Beck, owner of Boxcar and Caboose, whose interest in a rewards incentive sparked this program.

