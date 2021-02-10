WEST BURKE — A fire erupted at a home on Bugbee Crossing Road early Wednesday, injuring one of the occupants.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the structure fire at 719 Bugbee Crossing Road about 4 a.m. The fire appears to have started in the rear portion of the house where the heaviest damage could be seen. Additionally, a car parked in the driveway close to the home erupted in flames.
The blaze was battled by firefighters inside and outside the home. A portable pool was set up on the road near the home from which firefighters drew water to extinguish the flames.
West Burke Assistant Fire Chief Tharon Faulkner said he believes there were two occupants in the home and both got out. One of them, a woman, received burns. He did not describe her injuries as severe. She was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by personnel from Lyndon Rescue.
Assisting West Burke Firefighters at the scene were firefighters from East Burke, Sutton, Sheffield-Wheelock and Lyndonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.