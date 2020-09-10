Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles carries a cat to Lisa Call outside Call's home on the Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Spet. 10, 2020. Ruggles found the cat inside the home after firefighters extinguished a fire in a rear bedroom of the house. The cat, Venus, was OK. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Smoke rises from this Severance Hill Road home in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A fire broke out in a bedroom of the home owned by Lisa and Robert Call. The four occupants of the house and their pets made it safely out of the house. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Smoke rises from this Severance Hill Road home in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, as St. Johnsbury Firefighter Troy Darby, kneeling, and Assistant Chief Brad Reed discuss a fire that sparked in a rear bedroom of the home owned by Lisa and Robert Call. The four occupants of the house and their pets made it safely out of the house. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Firefighters look for any hot spots near the roof of a Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A fire began in the rear portion of the house. All occupants made it safely out of the home. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles carries a cat to Lisa Call outside Call's home on the Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Spet. 10, 2020. Ruggles found the cat inside the home after firefighters extinguished a fire in a rear bedroom of the house. The cat, Venus, was OK. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Smoke rises from this Severance Hill Road home in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A fire broke out in a bedroom of the home owned by Lisa and Robert Call. The four occupants of the house and their pets made it safely out of the house. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Smoke rises from this Severance Hill Road home in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, as St. Johnsbury Firefighter Troy Darby, kneeling, and Assistant Chief Brad Reed discuss a fire that sparked in a rear bedroom of the home owned by Lisa and Robert Call. The four occupants of the house and their pets made it safely out of the house. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Firefighters look for any hot spots near the roof of a Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A fire began in the rear portion of the house. All occupants made it safely out of the home. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Fire heavily damaged a Severance Hill Road home Thursday morning, displacing four people and their pets.
Homeowner Lisa Call said the fire began in a back bedroom that she and husband Robert have set up for their grandchildren when they visit. The children were not visiting at the time. “Thank God,” Lisa Call said.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.