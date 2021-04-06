LYNDONVILLE — The town’s fire chief credits a property owner with helping to limit fire damage at a two-unit apartment house on Memorial Drive Tuesday morning.
Chief Jeff Corrow said flames burning at 6061 Memorial Dr. were quickly extinguished by firefighters who arrived shortly after the 1:34 a.m. emergency call, but if not for property owner Bob Hartwell and his use of a fire extinguisher, the fire could have been worse.
“He hit the area with a fire extinguisher which probably helped make our job a little easier,” said the chief.
Smoke was coming from the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was burning in the first room accessed from the back door. The chief said there was fire on the walls and ceiling. About 500 gallons of water was spent on the fire.
There are two apartments in the building owned by Hartwell. Hartwell and his wife live in a house next to the apartment building. At the time of the fire, there was only one occupant in the first-floor apartment. No one was living on the second floor.
The lone female occupant woke up to the sound of the smoke detector, smelled the smoke and immediately left the apartment. She went next door to the Hartwell’s to alert them. That’s when Bob Hartwell rushed to the apartment with the fire extinguisher. He said he was glad no one was hurt.
The building is located on Memorial Drive among several structures between the Memorial Drive intersections with South Wheelock Road and York Street. Firefighters were able to detour traffic around the scene through the use of York Street and the South Wheelock Road. A Vermont State Police trooper helped direct traffic away from the section of Memorial Drive occupied by fire trucks and covered by a hose. Lyndon Rescue was also there to provide any necessary medical aid. None was needed.
Chief Corrow also called St. Johnsbury firefighters to the scene to serve in a support role. He said the location of the building near other structures was part of the decision to seek assistance from St. Johnsbury.
It wasn’t until 4:13 a.m. that the last firefighters left the area.
The chief said the fire is not considered suspicious, but he is not yet sure how it started.
He didn’t believe the residence was fit for occupancy due to the fire and smoke damage.
