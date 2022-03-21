EAST BURKE — The chief of the fire brigade agreed to sell the brigade a fire engine for a dollar on one condition.
“I said to these guys (at the station) ‘if I buy a truck and sell it to the department for one dollar, can I put ‘In memory of Henry and Virginia Greer’ on it?’” said East Burke Chief Wayne Greer, “And they said, ‘yeah, go ahead,’ and I said, ‘good because it will be here in a couple of weeks.’”
It arrived late Friday morning. The engine pulled into the station on Route 114 in the village, delivered by two men from the Highland (N.Y.) Fire District, including its chief, Peter Miller.
The truck was parked in front of the station, and townspeople checked out the new addition to the East Burke Brigade’s fleet as Brigade Lt. Colin Cornell washed the truck following its five-hour-plus trip.
It will go into service as East Burke Rescue 4. It’s a 1997 E-One Hurricane with a 750-gallon tank. Up until March 9, it had served the Highland Fire District with its 12,000 residents since 1997.
“When I talked to the chief (Miller), he said, ‘Our new trucks are sitting here and this one’s got to go,’ so he said, ‘make me an offer,’” said Chief Greer.
Chief Miller’s take on the negotiation is that it was more of a theft than an offer.
The two connected shortly after Chief Greer saw the truck pictured on the Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus website. “Wayne was one of the guys who jumped on and said, ‘I want to steal this’ and so we let him steal it,” said Chief Miller.
Chief Greer would not say how much he paid for it, but he said he got a good deal.
“There’s quite a few trucks that are advertised pretty cheap, but when you check into them there’s a reason they’re cheap,” he said.
The brigade’s more immediate need is a tanker replacement, but there’s nothing available in an affordable price range, Chief Greer said.
While on the internet searching for a tanker he discovered Highland’s engine.
“I’ve been wanting to do this but haven’t been able to find a truck that I could afford that looked like a really good deal, but when I saw this one, I said, ‘This is the truck,’” Greer said.
A 41-year member of the department, Greer recently took over the role of chief from his brother, Brian Greer, who served the brigade for 45 years. In Burke’s 2021 Town Report, Chief Wayne Greer and Bob Ware, president of the volunteer fire brigade, noted a tribute to Brian’s years of service.
The truck sold to the department for a buck will honor the Greers’ parents, Henry and Virginia Greer. Both are deceased. They were founding members of the department. Henry achieved the rank of captain and Virginia served as secretary and treasurer. Their names will appear on the brigade’s new engine.
Chief Greer said the Graphic Shop in Lyndonville will be doing the truck’s signage, including removing the markings of a New York fire department.
When it’s ready it will take the place in the East Burke department’s garage of an older engine that’s still in use. That truck, Engine 5, will be relocated to the department’s North Station in East Haven.
The plan for the new truck is to take some of the pressure of another newer (2005) engine by being the primary truck driven to vehicle crashes, vehicle fires, carbon monoxide and propane emergencies.
