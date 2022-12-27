Fire Crews Set Aside Christmas Plans To Battle Blaze

LITTLETON — Local firefighters set aside their holiday plans to put out a Christmas day blaze.
Members of 11 departments made hasty departures from family get-togethers when a two-alarm fire was reported at 703 Slate Ledge Rd. at 1:22 p.m. Sunday.
One of those first responders was Littleton Fire Chief Mike McQuillen, who was about to prepare a festive prime rib dinner for eight. Those plans were postponed until the following day.
The turnout demonstrated the selflessness of North Country fire departments, which rely heavily on on-call firefighters, McQuillen said.
“When you talk about family sacrifices, this is one of the things we point to,” said McQuillen. “In speaking to several of the firefighters on scene, many were in the same boat as me. Some postponed their Christmas plans until the next day. Others with family visiting from outside the area, who couldn’t postpone, missed it entirely.”
In this case, the sacrifice was rewarded.
First arriving crews from Littleton found a fully involved garage fire with flames extending into the house.
Using half of the desired manpower, three Littleton firefighters successfully attacked the fire from two angles, using a deck gun to pour water on the garage and deploying a hand line to keep the fire from spreading into the structure.
As more crews arrived from Bethlehem, Franconia, Dalton, Landaff, Lisbon, Monroe, St. Johnsbury, Sugar Hill, Waterford and Whitefield, firefighters snuffed out flames in the second-floor and attic areas.
The home was located at the end of a 1,200-foot-long driveway, requiring a rotation of tankers to shuttle water to the site. Firefighters in full gear had to trek nearly a quarter-mile to reach the location. Crews remained on the scene for nearly six hours.
As a result of their efforts, the home was saved with some fire and water damage to a second-floor bedroom and the attic area.
The listed owners are Louis and Hazel Dermako. The five family members who were there at the time for a Christmas gathering were not harmed. The gifts were spared.
“It was kind of sobering to see the kind of destruction that can happen on Christmas,” McQuillen said. “For everybody, it was a reality check of why we do what we do.”
