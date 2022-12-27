Fire Crews Set Aside Christmas Plans To Battle Blaze

A Christmas Day fire at 703 Slate Ledge Rd. (Courtesy Photo/Littleton Police)

LITTLETON — Local firefighters set aside their holiday plans to put out a Christmas day blaze.

Members of 11 departments made hasty departures from family get-togethers when a two-alarm fire was reported at 703 Slate Ledge Rd. at 1:22 p.m. Sunday.

